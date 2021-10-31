Volunteers begin fight against wilding pines, NZ's worst pest plant

Volunteers met at the Scientific Reserve at Lake Tekapo to begin the fight against the spread of wilding pines.

A mission to clear the Mackenzie basin of a nasty pest that can decimate the environment and fuel fire risk gained some impetus in Takapō/Tekapo on Saturday.

Wilding Free Mackenzie's (WFM) volunteer day at the Lake Takapō/Tekapo Scientific Reserve was one of at least four they hope to hold over coming months, following inaugural efforts in May this year.

”Wilding pines are a national problem,” Wilding Free Mackenzie community co-ordinator Haeleigh Turner said.

“They’re recognised as pretty much the worst pest plant in the country, because they invade basically all ecosystems.”

Turner said the day attracted 17 participants from all around South Canterbury who worked 32 hours clearing a total of 35 hectares.

“The day was great. Everyone was keen to learn and there were lots of discussion as to what we’re doing and why we're doing it.”

The next volunteer day will be held on November 13 at the Upper Ōhau River area and Turner hopes more Twizel residents turn up.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Andy Green and Dennis Viehland of Lake Tekapo work on eliminating a wilding pine at a community volunteer day at the Lake Takapō/Tekapo Scientific Reserve.

She said the days are open to all. They are held at accessible sites with relatively easy terrain, and no machinery is involved.

“It's just hand tools – loppers and little handsaws.”

She said the way the pines are removed and treated ensures they do not regrow, but hopes the group can start replanting as well.

“You need to chop it below the lowest pine needle, and best practice is to then apply a herbicide gel which stops any regrowth.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Caroline Hayes of Ohau holds a wilding pine seedling to be destroyed as part of a community volunteer day at the Lake Takapō/Tekapo Scientific Reserve.

“We haven’t got into replanting at this stage, but it would be ideal, because replanting helps reduce the regrowth.”

Turner said pine seeds can stay viable in the ground for about five years.

But, she said, this “makes it a battle that we can win,” because once the source is removed, the ground only needs to be covered a couple more times before any seeds left in the ground become unviable.

A 2018 report commissioned by the Ministry of Primary Industries found that if the pines are not controlled, the cost to the New Zealand economy by 2050 would reach $654m in controlling wildfires alone.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rebekah Cone and Brittany Tiffen, watched by volunteers, demonstrate how to remove wilding pines at a community day at the Lake Takapō/Tekapo Scientific Reserve.

WFM, a charitable trust established in 2016, focuses on raising awareness about the damage the pines can cause and how best to remove and replace them.

Turner said generally pest plants are problematic in certain ecosystems, such as wetlands or low altitude areas, but “the pines just cut across everything. They completely take over and just push out all sorts of native plants and animals.”

Turner said they are also particularly fire prone.

“Pine tree species have a very high fire danger, they ignite easily and have a consistent ladder of fuel from the floor to the top of the tree, so you get a really intense, really tall fire that can move really quickly.”

She said community concern about the pines has intensified since the fires at Lake Ōhau in October 2020.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Graham Kirke of Cannington with a wilding pine seedling to be destroyed as part of a community volunteer day in Lake Tekapo targeting the pest plant.

“There's definitely more awareness and lots more concern about how close the big dense stands of mature wilding pines are around Twizel.”

“It’s a massive problem, and it can seem overwhelming. Weed control is not a quick fix. You have to sweep through and do control, and recontrol, and recontrol, over a period of a decade or so.

“In 10 years time, the Mackenzie basin will look quite different. The areas that are currently really badly infested wil be a lot more managable and there shouldn’t be any dense stands of mature trees left. It should be a matter of sweeping through to do mop up until the viable seeds are gone.”

Turner said despite increasing awareness and education on the pines, some people are still reluctant to remove them from their property.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Volunteers head off on their search and destroy mission for wilding pine seedlings in the Lake Tekapo Scientific Reserve.

“There is value in having any sort of mature tree – they offer shade, shelter and wind protection – so its a matter of coming up with a plan to strategically remove the big ones over time and replacing them with less spread-prone species with less fire risk.”

She said wilding pines comprise a number of different species, but were often spread from plantation pines.

“Over the years there's been more of an understanding that pines are actually really invasive and not the best species to use for plantation forests.

She said there have been advances in forestry, such as using different species that are less spread-prone, as well as better forest management.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Volunteers work on removing wilding pine seedlings on the Lake Tekapo Scientific Reserve.

Currently WFM is working on Department of Conservation, Meridian and Land Information New Zealand land.

Turner said those organisations also do their own pest plant management, but getting people onto the high value recreational and ecological areas such as riverbeds and sensitive ecosystems to see the size and the scale of the issue is useful.

“ECan has worked with a lot of the large land owners over the last five or more years, and have done a lot of the control work around the edges of the basin, working in towards the dense infestation in Twizel, which now requires a lot of smaller landowners to get on board.”

Turner said the area around Twizel township – Northwest Arch and Manuka Tce – are some of the worst wilding pine areas.