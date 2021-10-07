KiwiRail work to protect Timaru sea wall continues

The rock wall protecting the railway line south of Patiti Point, in Timaru, is being extended 200 metres to the north and 100m to the south.

Work to secure the main trunk line near the eroded cliff face of Patiti Point continues.

However, the work, about 900 metres of seawall, should be finished in the next few months, according to a KiwiRail spokesman.

It is part of a broader $1.5 billion nationwide programme to restore and improve the country’s rail infrastructure.

The erosion issue near Patiti Point has been a long-standing one, and has forced the South Canterbury Deer Stalkers Association to move their buildings further inland.

There has also been concerns about the future of the Caledonian Grounds.

Nico Evans, of Simon Waldron Earthmoving, brings in another load of rocks as work on the retaining sea wall continues.

A KiwiRail spokesman said it was rebuilding a sea wall between Scarborough and Redruth.

“Emergency works were undertaken last year to protect the sand dunes and track from being washed out due to high seas,” he said.

“Further sea wall work is now underway – rebuilding a 200m section north of the emergency works. The work has been straight forward and involves excavating the dune, laying geo-matting, then piling rocks on top.”

The rock wall protecting the railway line south of Patiti Point is part of a host of different nationwide projects to restore the country's rail infrastructure.

The spokesman said once the northern section is complete, KiwiRail will rebuild the seawall south of the emergency works.

“In total, about 900 metres of the seawall is being rebuilt. The project is expected to be completed in the coming months,” he said.