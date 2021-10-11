Workshops underway to provide mental health support in Mackenzie

South Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairman Mark Adams says the GoodYarn workshops are timely for the Mackenzie community. (File photo)

Members of the farming community, business people and service providers who live in the Mackenzie will be offered mental health and wellbeing support through GoodYarn​ workshops this month to help mitigate the impacts of Covid-19.

The Government funded workshops are being delivered through an agreement with the South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) which is working with the Mackenzie District Council. They are part of the $4.5million package announced in July for providing mental health and wellbeing support to five South Island communities significantly impacted by the negative impacts on tourism from Covid-19.

South Canterbury Rural Support Trust Chairman Mark Adams said Mackenzie had been hit hard.

“The economy has been severely compromised, and it is hard for families committed to the area, not just struggling with the business but sourcing labour.”

Adams said the seasonal nature of businesses in the Mackenzie and farming, made employment difficult.

“Recognising times can be tough, it is best to reach out to connect with people when you least want to.”

Adams plans to attend a workshop in Tekapo on October 31 and hoped they would help people in the community.

Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith said there was a lot of anxiety in the district from the Covid-19 fallout, and he thought the workshops were very important.

“The workshops give people a chance to share their stories and support each other. It’s terrific.”

Smith said during such an unsettling time everything helped, and he appreciated the time and work put into the programmes.

Mackenzie District Council recovery manager Phill​ Mackay said he endorsed the programme

“Having completed a similar course, I would fully endorse anyone from the community to complete this course. The ability to have the confidence to speak to another person in their time of need is very empowering and will help make talking about mental wellbeing more common and accepted,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson says it has been a long winter for farmers who are islolated. (File photo)

South Canterbury Federated Farmers president Greg Anderson said farmers often worked alone and were isolated, so anything that helped their mental health was a good idea.

“It’s been a long winter and a slow spring, so they would be a bit behind with feed.”

SCDHB Allied Health associate director Rene Templeton (who also goes by the name Rene Crawford) said the GoodYarn course will deliver psychosocial and mental wellbeing support to the Mackenzie community.

“The SCDHB is excited to be working in partnership with the Mackenzie District Council to design a mix of initiatives that will help members of the community.”

She said the first initiative was to provide access to mental health first aid workshops with free sessions to be held in Twizel, Tekapo and Fairlie.

Supplied SCDHB Allied Health associate director Rene Templeton is excited about a mix of initiatives for the GoodYarn wellbeing and mental health workshops.

The workshops started on Wednesday with two sessions held in Twizel and another in Tekapo on Friday. Another series of workshops will be held from the end of October.

The workshops are managed by Good Programmes charitable trust, its aims include offering practical skills on how to seek help and how to recognise when someone else is mentally distressed and how to help them.

The GoodYarn programme was first offered in 2015 as an initiative for rural communities and rural professionals, especially those involved in the business of farming. Demand for, and feedback from, the rural model led to the development of a workplace model in 2018, according to the GoodYarn website.

The next workshops will be held in Tekapo on October 31 from 2pm-5pm (delivered in Taglish – Filipino/English); in Tekapo on November 1 from 9am-12pm; and on November 2 in Fairlie 10am-1pm.

The workshops are open to Mackenzie District residents and the people who provide services and businesses in the region. There is a limited number of places in each workshop. To register email sgreen@scdhb.health.nz or phone Stef Green on 03 264 6627.