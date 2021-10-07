Timaru man found not guilty of rape following three-day trial

Timaru man Shayne Grant Kavanaugh has been found not guilty of raping a female associate in August 2020. (File photo)

A Timaru man has been found not guilty of raping a female associate following a three-day trial.

Shayne Grant Kavanaugh, 29, appeared before Judge David Ruth at the judge-alone trial heard in the Timaru District Court.

He had pleaded not guilty to one charge of male rapes female. On Thursday, Judge Ruth found him not guilty of the charge.

It was alleged Kavanagh had travelled in a car with the woman from the Briscoes car park to a property on Coonoor Rd, in Timaru, on August 19, 2020, to collect methamphetamine before returning to the car and raping her.

In delivering his decision, Judge Ruth said the complainant had been “somewhat cavalier” in her recollection of her events that night - both before and after the alleged event.

Judge Ruth described the complainant as a “reluctant witness” due to the fact that she only complained several days after the event at the insistence of her then-partner.

Judge Ruth said there were several inconsistencies with the complainant's story, including the fact that during the same evening, she provided police with false information about her identity.

“It was not a passing or momentary misrepresentation because she maintained it even in the face of query by police officers,” Judge Ruth said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that what she presented to the police was an outright lie.”

Judge Ruth said he had to take into account the fact the complainant did not mention this event when questioned about the alleged rape.

“When speaking to police, she did not divulge or display any bruising or lumps or bumps, this is despite her claims of being dragged into the back of the vehicle. One might have thought there would be evidence of some marking,” Judge Ruth said.

“She told the Court she hurt her head and suffered momentary unconsciousness. It would have been helpful to the police if they had this information.”

Judge Ruth said the complainant “prevented lines of inquiry that might have confirmed or refuted her narrative”.

Judge Ruth said the complainant’s methamphetamine addiction at the time of the alleged event might have led her to conflate or exaggerate events.

He pointed out there appeared to be a discrepancy of about two-and-a-half hours in the timing of events that night.

“The only thing that was certain was that there was some form of sexual contact between the complainant and Mr Kavanaugh,” Judge Ruth said.

“Where, when, and in what circumstances I simply cannot be sure.”

Judge Ruth concluded that Kavanaugh had to be found not guilty due to “the reasonable doubt” he had with the complainant’s story.