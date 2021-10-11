Timaru flour mill's nationwide contribution in fight against breast cancer

Nicole Brauner, of Farmers Mill in Washdyke, shows the Griffins Snax made from flour donated by the company.

A Washdyke wheat-flour mill manufacturer has made a nationwide contribution in the fight against breast cancer.

Farmers Mill has donated about nine tonnes of flour which has been used to make a special range of Griffins Snax biscuits being marketed in supermarkets and stores around the country this month as a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ during its awareness month.

Farmers Mill general manager Mark Lawrence said the company was approached by Griffins, asking if it would like to be involved.

“It’ll probably be an annual thing and because we supply all their flour it’s an additional thing for us,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence was told the flour, with an estimated value of $6500, was being used for 100,000 packets of the biscuits.

“We donated the flour about a month-and-a-half ago and the packets are hitting the shelves now.”

Donating to worthy causes is not a new thing for the company.

During the last Covid-19 lockdown Farmers Mill donated five kilogram bags of flour to the Salvation Army, and have also given to foodbanks, Lawrence said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nicole Brauner, left, and Maria Santos, of Farmers Mill in Washdyke, with the crackers.

Griffins branch manager (biscuits and crackers) Sophie King said the company had marketed raspberry MallowPuffs and Eta Uppercuts potato chips as fundraisers for two years, helping raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation, and decided to add its popular Snax crackers to the range this year.

With each packet sold Griffins would donate 25 cents.

“Overall we’ll raise $30,000 from the Snax and with all three products around $100,000. All are limited edition and are in beautifully pink packets.”

To tie in with the pink theme, the Snax have Himalayan pink salt on them, she said.

October is the Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual awareness month.

The foundation is a not-for-profit charitable trust, relying entirely on donations from the New Zealand public including personal donations, fundraising events and corporate partnerships for work.