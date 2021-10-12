South Canterbury health and rest home providers plan for implementation of End of Life Act

Preparations are underway for the implementation of End of Life Choice Act on November 7, when assisted dying becomes legal in New Zealand.

Health and rest home providers in South Canterbury are preparing for the implementation of the End of Life Act.

The Act will be implemented in just over three weeks, on November 7, allowing people who are terminally ill and are suffering in a way they cannot tolerate, to obtain publicly funded assisted suicide services through the health and disability system.

The law change was spurred by ACT MP David Seymour’s members’ bill and a referendum at the 2020 election, where the option to legalise assisting dying won 65 per cent of the vote.

Strict guidelines surround the procedure. People who wish to end their life under the law must be terminally ill and likely to die within the next six months. They must be in an advanced state of irreversible decline and must be undergoing “unbearable” suffering. And they must be mentally able enough to make an informed decision.

READ MORE:

* Assisted dying services to be 'limited' when legalised, legal action expected

* Euthanasia referendum: How the End of Life Choice Act will work

* Protesters in Christchurch march against euthanasia referendum



South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) Primary Health Partnerships and Allied Health director Ruth Kibble said assisted dying will be an entirely new service within the health and disability system.

“It is not a replacement for palliative care, or health care services more generally. It provides another option for people with a terminal illness in specific circumstances,” Kibble said.

She said the SCDHB have a team working on preparation information as it is released by the Ministry of Health to localise for the region.

“This includes ensuring that those who offer to provide assisted dying services are trained and that the wider health workforce is aware of the Act and their obligations under the Act.”

Kibble said the new service will most likely be delivered in the community or in the person’s home, but there will be provision for this service to be delivered in the hospital if required. The Ministry of Health states that a public hospital environment would be a last resort for assisted dying to take place.

“We will be working hard to ensure that this service is culturally safe for patients and their families/whānau,” Kibble said.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper says writing a policy for the implementation of legal assisted dying was difficult. (File photo)

The roles of statutory bodies and roles set out in the Act are in the process of being established and medical practitioners are being trained, according to the Ministry of Health.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper said they were “pulling their hair out” over writing a policy and protocols for when the act is implemented.

“We have to take into consideration that people live with us. It’s their home, and we need to look at what choices we support,” Cooper said.

She said conscientious objectors had to be taken into consideration and the fact that if residents did not feel they were receiving the care they wanted, they could complain to the Health and Disability Commission.

“It’s a work in progress. We hope to have something in place by November 7.”

Glenwood Home elderly care facility manager Veronica Ligteringen​ said they would follow the law as individuals have the right to make their own choice.

She would not provide details as it was too personal to discuss publicly.

“It is sensitive for every person and something staff are coming to terms with. The board made a decision based on their conscience and with concern for the individual choice of residents,” Ligteringen said.

She ​ said the home will be ready for the implementation of the act with kindness and acceptance of different points of view.

Hospice South Canterbury general manager Pete O’Neill said its end of life policy was still in draft form and had not been presented to the board yet.

END OF LIFE CHOICE ACT 2019

The Act 2019, decided by a narrow majority votes of 65.1 per cent in the binding referendum in 2020, will be implemented on Sunday, November 7.

To be eligible, for assisted dying a person must meet all of the following criteria: