Mandatory vaccinations welcomed by South Canterbury education leaders

Mandatory vaccinations for anyone in contact with children in the education sector will come into force at the start of 2022.

South Canterbury education leaders say they are open to change but wonder how they will work with staff who decline the Covid-19 vaccination for personal reasons.

Their comments come following Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins’ announcement on Monday that the Government have introduced a sprawling vaccine mandate that will cover hundreds of thousands of workers in education and healthcare by the end of the year.

In the meantime, teachers who are not already vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly Covid-19 tests.

Monday’s announcement said school and early learning staff and support people who have contact with children and students need to be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

To that end they have to receive their first dose by November 15. Also, high-risk workers in the health and disability sector are to be fully vaccinated by December 1, 2021, and to receive their first dose by October 30.

South Canterbury Primary School Principals’ Association president and Grantlea Downs School principal Stephen Fennessy said a lot of work had to be done for schools to comply with the new rules as protecting tamariki (children) was fundamental in the education sector.

“To adhere to the new regulations we need to support everyone (except under 12 year-olds) to get vaccinated, from teachers, to administration, to the caretaker, anyone that comes in the gate,’’ Fennessy said.

He did not know what the result would be for staff who refused to get vaccinated.

“There will be staff outside the box. We don’t know what it will mean if they say ‘no’. We don’t know about redeployment – we will have to await advice and guidance on that.”

South Canterbury Kindergartens general manager Dave Hawkey said his organisation welcomed mandatory vaccination for early learning staff.

“Keeping our staff, tamariki, whānau and community safe has been at the forefront of our decision-making since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand,’’ Hawkey said.

He said the rules would cover everyone entering the property except for parents dropping off or picking up their children.

“Parents who are dropping off and collecting children will do so without entering the building and will have to wear masks and observe social distancing.”

Hawkey said it was possible someone could lose their job if they chose not to be vaccinated, but he hoped that would not occur.

“A key concern that will need to be addressed is how we best support those staff who are not able to be vaccinated and those that for personal reasons decline to be vaccinated.”

Timaru Boys’ High School rector David Thorp said he thought it was a good idea for teachers and staff to be vaccinated, and he did not think any staff would be non-compliant.

Hipkins said the vaccination was still the most effective tool against Covid.

He said when it came to the education sector which included home-based educators, a register needed to be kept, and only vaccinated people could have contact with children.

Work was continuing on whether tertiary education institutions will be included in the mandate.