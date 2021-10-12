New Pleasant Point church starts to take shape

The new Pleasant Point St Mary's Catholic Church build is underway after the former church building was demolished in July.

Framing for the new $1million St Mary’s Church in Pleasant Point is going up.

The former 1889 historic church on the site was demolished in July after it was closed in 2011 due to earthquake damage.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff Workers prepare the ground for more heavy machinery to demolish St Mary's Church in Pleasant Point in July.

Opihi Parish finance chairman Mark Robins​ said the new church would seat 70 but would not have a steeple as it would have cost too much.

Building started on the project in August just three weeks after the demolition of the earthquake damaged church.

READ MORE:

* Pleasant Point's Catholic church to be demolished by the end of the year

* Fundraising for $2 million Temuka church upgrade in final stages



He expected the new church would be completed in February or March 2022.

In the mean time, the parish has been attending mass in the Kerry Hall nearby since the old church’s closure.

“It’s exciting that we are moving forward with it.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The framing on the new $1 million St Mary's Church in Pleasant Point's framing is being put up.

The previous building’s clock is being restored and stored, Robins said.

“We are not sure what is happening with that.”

As for the pigeons that swapped their homes from the original church building to the Pleasant Point Railway Station after the church’s demolition, Robins is hoping they don’t return.

Robins said the Opihi Parish which included churches in Geraldine, Temuka and Pleasant Point was also planning to strengthen and upgrade St Joseph's Church in Temuka.

There was no insurance money for the project as the church had not been damaged it just needed to be brought up to the building code standard.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opihi Parish chairman Paddy O'Reilly, and Opihi Parish finance chairman Mark Robins stand outside St Joseph's Church in Temuka in February.

The interior would also be upgraded with better heating, modern decor and walls replaced with glass partitions to ensure the safety and security of children and the priest.

He expected the work would start mid-2022. The Catholic Diocese of Christchurch had agreed to cover a third of the Pleasant Point and Temuka church projects.

Parish assets and fundraising will make up the remainder of the cost.