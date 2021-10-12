South Canterbury man charged over possession of mosque shooter's livestream, manifesto

Pleasant Point man Michael Ross Nolan has been charged with possessing offensive or objectionable material and was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A South Canterbury man has been charged with possessing a copy of the Christchurch mosque shooter’s manifesto and the video which he livestreamed during the attacks.

Michael Ross Nolan, 43, of Pleasant Point, faces two charges of possessing an offensive or objectionable publication, namely the livestream of the mosque shooter’s acts on March 15, 2019, and his manifesto.

Nolan is also facing charges of threatening to kill, discharging of a firearm, threatening to do grievous bodily harm, disturbing use of a telephone, procuring and possessing of methamphetamine, and possession of utensils for methamphetamine.

The livestream and manifesto of the Christchurch mosque shooter, who killed 51 people and injured another 40, have been banned by the Chief Censor and is considered an objectionable document.

Nolan appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody without plea to reappear on December 16.