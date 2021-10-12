Blanket of snow in Mackenzie Country

A warning has been issued for motorists travelling on SH8 between Fairlie and Omarama after snow fell overnight.

Residents and holidaymakers at Lake Takapō/Tekapo have woken to a blanket of snow on Tuesday.

Photographer and long-time resident George Empson was out and about taking photos early and told The Timaru Herald he thought it was the best snow fall this winter in the Mackenzie village.

George Empson/Stuff Ducks on frozen water in Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning.

The MetService had issued a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country, valid from 8pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said, on Tuesday morning, 12 centimetres of snow had been recorded so far in the Mackenzie region.

“Snow level is at 500 – 600 metres for today. There will be a few showers tomorrow morning but will start to ease later in the day,” Rossiter said.

“The weather will start to improve on Thursday because of a high pressure system moving in from the west which will bring in settled weather.”

George Empson/Stuff Snow at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning.

Alpine Energy also advised its network upgrade planned for Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday would not go ahead because of the weather conditions.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has urged caution on State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Omarama due to snow.