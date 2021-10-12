A warning was issued for motorists travelling on SH8 between Fairlie and Omarama after snow fell overnight on Tuesday.

Residents and holidaymakers at Lake Takapō/Tekapo woke to a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with a thick covering of the white stuff still on the ground late into the day.

Photographer and long-time resident George Empson was out and about early taking photos and told The Timaru Herald he thought it was the best snow fall this year in the Mackenzie village.

George Empson/Stuff Ducks on frozen water in Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning.

Do you have photos of the snow? Email: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.

He said the ground was still white at 5pm on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* School holiday snow for Mackenzie Country

* Cold blas over for South Canterbury, MetService says

* Snow falls in parts of South Canterbury, heavy snow watch in place



"It’s very strange for October,’’ Empson said.

“It looks more like it’s July. It just looks beautiful.’’

He said it was unfortunate the snow wasn’t several weeks earlier.

“It’s what the skifields would have wanted.’’

The MetService had issued a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country, valid from 8pm on Monday to 5am on Tuesday.

George Empson/Stuff Snow at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said 12 centimetres of snow had been recorded overnight in the Mackenzie region.

“Snow level is at 500-600 metres for today [Tuesday]. There will be a few showers tomorrow morning [Wednesday] but will start to ease later in the day,” Rossiter said.

“The weather will start to improve on Thursday because of a high pressure system moving in from the west which will bring in settled weather.”

Alpine Energy also advised its network upgrade planned for Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday would not go ahead because of the weather conditions.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency issued a caution to motorists travelling on State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Omarama due to snow.

George Empson/Stuff Sheep in the Mackenzie Country huddle in the snow.

At Tekapo Springs general manager Jenny Koberstein said the snow brought a few people in to the complex and children there had enjoyed throwing snow at one other.

“We did have a few snow flurries today [Tuesday] but by the time we opened there were a few patches of snow around and the rest had already turned into slush,” Koberstein said.

“We did have a little more people than last week [at Tekapo Springs] but if it snows at this time of the year, we know it won't last.