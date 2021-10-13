Timaru Gumboot Army members take first steps with fundraiser

Andrea Hurst, left, and Felicity Gabities are looking forward to this Saturday’s Gumboot Throwing Competition, raising money for Gumboot Friday.

A new Timaru group will take its first fundraising steps on Saturday and wants people to get their throwing arms ready.

The recently formed Timaru Gumboot Army, is raising money for Gumboot Friday, on November 5, with a Gumboot Throwing Competition at the Shearers Quarters on Saturday afternoon.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Felicity Gabites, left, Jaclyn Smith, Juante Roberts, 4, Andrea Hurst, Marlize Roberts and Michelle Cogger – members of the Timaru Gumboot Army. (File photo)

Gumboot Friday raises money for free counselling for five to 24-year-olds throughout the country.

Timaru Gumboot Army spokeswoman Andrea Hurst said it was important to raise mental health awareness for young people..

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury rallies for Australians caught up in fires

* Christchurch students trade lace ups on Gumboot Friday to pump up mental health service

* South Canterbury residents don gumboots for mental health



“We got a few people together called the Timaru Gumboot Army and decided to have the first fundraiser. It will be a fun day,” Hurst said.

The competition will include gumboot throwing for children and adults. There will also be a colour-in competition, rock decorating competitions and raffles, she said.

“Mental health packs will also be available for anyone who needs it. It's hard to know how much we’ll raise from the fundraiser, but we hope to get a wee bit out of it.

“The raffle will also be available next week [October 23] at the [Timaru Farmers’] market. It’s one gold coin for the gumboot throw and there will be lucky dips as well.’’

The gumboot fundraiser is a first for the region and Hurst hopes it could be held annually.

Gumboot Friday aims to promote positive societal awareness over mental health and fund private care and counselling for youth who are stuck on government waiting lists.

Between 120 and 180 young people die by suicide each year, and it is estimated another 3500 attempt to take their own lives, the I Am Hope charity website says.

In the 2020/21 financial year there were 11 suspected suicides in the South Canterbury District Health Board area, five more than the previous year but six short of the 17 confirmed in 2011/12.

The fundraiser will be held from 1-3pm and there will be categories for kids aged under-5, 6-9 years, 10-16 years, men and women.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Help (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).