Timaru councillors call for Government to move South Island to level 1

There is growing frustration from business and civic leaders about the decision to keep the South Island operating under alert level 2 restrictions. (File photo)

The growing chorus of voices calling for the Government to reconsider its decision to keep the South Island under level 2 restrictions got a little louder on Tuesday, with Timaru councillors weighing in.

A day after South Canterbury business leaders and owners expressed disbelief at the South Island being completely overlooked by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her latest Covid-19 level announcement on Monday, Timaru’s district councillors discussed the matter – with one saying “enough is enough”.

Following Monday's announcement and question and answer session, which lasted for more than an hour, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith described the PM's decision to ignore the South Island as “staggering” and said it had left her “gobsmacked”

Smith said they had been listening to the broadcast and waiting for “a level 1 announcement and increased border restrictions” but the entire island did not even rate a mention.

Speaking at the council's community services meeting on Tuesday, councillor Allan Booth raised the matter – and his concerns about the way the Government was handling its response in relation to the South Island.

“We’ve got our Chamber of Commerce and representative of hospitality spelling out that we’ve been held in limbo with Covid.

“We should be at level 1 and opening at level 1. We don’t have any Covid,” Booth said.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/Stuff Councillor Allan Booth believes the South Island should be at Covid-19 alert level 1.

Booth said most of the South Island had been “doing the right thing” and should be “rewarded for that”.

“We should not be bundled with a group of people flouting the rules in a small area of the country who think they are above everyone else. Community leaders are not doing their job.””

Booth was not the only councillor to express his views on the matter, with at least four others expressing similar views.

Councillor Richard Lyon expressed annoyance at the ongoing level 2 restrictions, and said there should be consequences for rule breakers.

“Actions have consequences, and I’m tired that the actions of some are having consequences that are not appropriate. It's time for us as a community to say enough is enough,” Lyon said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff At alert level 2, events such as the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, face restrictions including limiting the number of people on site at any one time. Pictured is Lynn Taylor monitoring those entering the market recently.

“People breaking the rules is not okay. We cannot have the tail wagging the dog. The world is almost a war zone now. The only thing to do is vaccinate and get on with our lives.”

Booth shared Lyon’s view that there should be consequences for rule breakers.

Councillor Peter Burt, a former Police detective, said there had been a chronic fallout in confidence for some businesses.

“There’s a small group moving round the country. It’s ridiculous to say the least.”

Asked by mayor Nigel Bowen who the small group was Burt replied:

“If we all wore a patch on our backs we could all move round the country. It's amazing.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru District councillor Peter Burt says the restrictions had led to a chronic fallout in confidence for some businesses. (FIle photo)

Deputy mayor Steve Wills, also a former police officer, said the Government’s level 2 lockdown was having a deleterious impact on business in the South Island. Wills said he wanted greater engagement from central government, giving timeframes to restore business confidence.

“The South Island is Covid-free, with 81 per cent vaccinated in Timaru and South Canterbury. We’re on board with what the Government wants,” Wills said.

Councillor Gavin Oliver said the council “is right behind the chamber on what they are saying”.

Councillors Paddy O’Reilly and Barbara Gilchrist said they believed it was important for people to get vaccinated.