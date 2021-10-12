Dunedin man admits indecent assault of young boy in Timaru

Stephen Edric Wilkinson, 53, has admitted performing indecent acts on a young boy and attempting to groom other boys. (File photo)

A 53-year-old Dunedin man has admitted indecently assaulting a boy and attempting to groom two others during visits to Timaru during the summer.

Stephen Edric Wilkinson pleaded guilty to two charges of performing an indecent assault on a young boy and two of travels to meet a young person when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze via video link in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

According to the summary of facts, Wilkinson’s offending in Timaru took place between December 30, 2020 and January 16, 2021.

On December 30, Wilkinson assaulted a 10-year-old boy in the toilets at Caroline Bay during the annual Caroline Bay Carnival.

Wilkinson started masturbating in the toilets, in full view of the boy, before moving towards the boy and indecently assaulting him.

The boy ran from Wilkinson and immediately informed his parents, the summary says.

They then reported the matter to police.

“When spoken to by police, the defendant admitted using the toilets on December 30.”

Over a period of several days, just weeks after the Caroline Bay incident, Wilkinson attempted to befriend two young boys.

He approached the grandmother of one of the boys and gave her a $100 grocery voucher.

He also took the boys out for several trips, including to the Caroline Bay skate park, and a trampoline centre.

A member of the public flagged her concern about the presence of Wilkinson after seeing the boys at a trampoline centre with him.

Wilkinson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on December 16.