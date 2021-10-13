South Canterbury DHB staff near 90 per cent mark for full vaccination

South Canterbury District Health Board staff have high vaccination levels with 95 per cent having had at least one dose of the vaccine and 89 per cent fully vaccinated.

The Government announced on Monday that vaccinations would be mandatory for workers in healthcare and education by the end of the year.

Anyone conducting high-risk work in the health and disability sector must be fully vaccinated by December 1, 2021. Those working with children or entering an early childhood childcare building or school facility must be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

District Health Board data released on Wednesday afternoon shows 95 per cent of all SCDHB staff have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 89 per cent have had two doses.

DHB spokeswoman Rosemary Clements said the percentage of staff fully vaccinated across all DHBs was about 85 per cent, up from 75 per cent last month. Figures show, Taranaki DHB had the lowest rate of vaccinated staff with only 72 per cent fully vaccinated.

Clements said DHBs had strongly encouraged their staff to get jabbed.

“We welcome this week’s announcement from the Government about mandatory health workforce vaccinations, and of course will comply with all government requirements,” she said.

According to Ministry of Health data, as at 11.59pm on October 11, 71,558 doses had been administered to those eligible for the vaccine across South Canterbury. Of those, 42,257 were first doses and 29,301 were second doses.

Nationally 5,975,273 doses had been administered to October 13, of which there were 3,480,716 first doses and 2,494,557 second doses.

Other health providers approached in South Canterbury said they were open to mandatory vaccination.

Doug Field/Stuff Hospice South Canterbury general manager Peter O'Neill.

Hospice South Canterbury general manager Peter O’Neill said it made sense to have mandatory vaccinations in the health sector.

“(It’s) understandable given this Delta variant and what is happening in the rest of the country.”

O’Neill said almost all hospice frontline staff, and volunteers who had contact with patients, were already fully vaccinated.

As for the status of visitors to the Hospice, O’Neill said he was awaiting further Ministry of Health clarification.

Glenwood Home elderly care facility manager Veronica Ligteringen said she had not had a chance to talk to staff about the announcement yet, but said most staff members were vaccinated.

“The vast majority of staff have been vaccinated, only a handful haven’t. The mandate may influence them.”

She said at this stage visitors did not have to be vaccinated, but they had robust precautions in place to keep residents safe.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper was not surprised the Government had mandated the vaccination.

“From what I understand, the mandate covers all those who have direct access with our residents. However, I need to have a good look at the finer details as it becomes available.”

Cooper said it was too early to tell if there would be any staff not willing to have the jabs.

Bidwill Trust Hospital general manager Tina Rogers said she was awaiting more details.