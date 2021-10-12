KiwiRail announces 57 new locomotives for South Island

An artist's impression of new dual-cab locomotives which will go into service in the South Island from early 2024.

KiwiRail intends upgrading its fleet and is buying 57 new low emission locomotives for the South Island.

The company’s chief executive Greg Miller said they had signed a $403 million contract with Stadler Rail Valencia to manufacture the locomotives.

“They will be made in Spain and begin arriving and enter service in New Zealand between early 2024 and 2026,” Miller said.

“These are the latest-generation locomotives which will set up KiwiRail’s South Island freight business for many decades ahead.”

Miller said the present 65-strong South Island locomotive fleet had an average age of 47 years.

“Our machines have been used for 17 years, on average, beyond their economic life. The fact that some are closer to 60 than to 50 means reliability is a real issue.

“Some have had three complete rebuilds over their lives, at significant expense. And we’ve still been using 1970s technology in those rebuilds.”

Miller said the dual-cab locomotives Stadler Rail was building were state of the art.

“Not only will they meet the European Union world-leading emissions standards and see significant reduction in our fleet’s exhaust emissions, they will be fuel efficient and equipped with a range of onboard technologies to optimise energy use, including a system that can switch off the engine when the locomotive is idling.”

Each locomotive would be significantly more powerful and efficient than the current machines, he said.

“This means there will be less need to use multiple locomotives to pull heavy trains, reducing fuel use and potentially reducing fleet CO2 emissions by 20 to 25 percent.

“It also means KiwiRail is future-proofed for the freight growth expected in the decades ahead by having locomotives that can pull larger trains.”

Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) general secretary Wayne Butson said the union and many workers criticised KiwiRail’s purchase of CRRC Dalian locos from China several years ago which were widely regarded as unreliable but welcomed the latest announcement.

“KiwiRail has changed its procurement process and involved workers in the process, and this has led to a more positive outcome for everyone.

“This is a quality product which will help KiwiRail to provide a safe, sustainable and reliable service to Kiwi businesses well into the future,” he said.