Man used identity of deceased person to sell goods online

Shannon Leigh Sparks pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception. (File photo)

A 31-year-old Timaru man who used the identity of a deceased person to sell goods online has been sentenced.

Shannon Leigh Sparks appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, having previously pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception.

On July 27 and 28, 2021, Sparks created an online profile using the photograph of a deceased person which he then used to selling a video game console for $250.

Sparks then sold the gaming console and was paid $250 by the purchaser, but admitted to not providing the customer with the console despite receiving the money.

Sparks also used another identity and a false address to negotiate another purchase.

Defence counsel Tiffany McRae said Sparks realised his behaviour was foolish and wrong, and he had already paid back the two victims.

The possibility of community work had been discussed, but might be difficult due to Sparks’ job at a freezing works, she said.

Judge Maze said the crime represented a “serious breach of trust”.

“It is also an aggravating feature that you used or stole the identity of a deceased person. The offending is therefore to be viewed as more serious,” Judge Maze said.

“Given you have no previous convictions for dishonesty related offending, I would be able to do this by fine or community work.”

Mazed fined Sparks $600.