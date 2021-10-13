Strong winds overnight in South Canterbury

Strong winds were felt overnight in South Canterbury with a strong wind watch in place for coastal Canterbury on Wednesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said “consistent” wind gusts of 52 kilometres an hour had been recorded in Timaru.

“South Canterbury and Timaru were less exposed to the wind gusts compared to North Canterbury (Christchurch). The winds in Timaru will ease-off in the evening,” Corrigan said.

The overnight wind was strong enough to shift a trampoline from its property in Waimate. It was discovered by a news paper deliverer just after 4am on High St, who said she rang the Waimate District Council at 4.30am to report the wayward tramp.

“I spoke to a lovely young man who was going to get it secured in case it took off again,’’ she said.

However, she checked again at 5.45am, and it was still there.

The woman said it “was very windy in Waimate’’.

Waimate District Council communications manager, Sam Morton, said while strong winds and “stormy-like weather’’ was felt across the district overnight, the council had not received any reports of damage.

South to southwest winds were expected to approach severe gale in exposed, especially near the coast, the MetService said on Wednesday morning.