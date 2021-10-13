House fire on Timaru's Wai-iti Rd still being investigated

A house on Wai-iti Rd was extensively damaged by fire on Wednesday morning.

The cause of a fire at a house on Timaru’s Wai-iti Rd on Wednesday morning is still being investigated, with a community collection for the family living in the home now underway.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Lyn Crosson said a fire investigator was still examining the house on Wednesday afternoon and the cause of the fire was not yetknown.

The ground floor of the two-storey house was extensively damaged in the fire which started about 9.30am.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A Wai-iti Rd house in Timaru was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday Timaru's Hampers Of Hope organiser Jacqueline Harris made a plea on social media to the public saying '’we currently have a family of nine children losing everything to a large house fire in Wai-iti Rd’'.

'’So going to be looking for everything for them,'' the post says.

'’They will need food, vouchers, home wares, bedding etc.'’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ senior station officer Kevin Donaldson, of Timaru, said crew would be on site for up to five hours as they worked on dampening down hotspots in the Wai-iti Rd home.

Police closed Wai-iti Rd from Wilson/ Selwyn St to Nile St.

“We’ve got a road closure here on Wai-iti Rd, and we expect that to be closed for most of the day,’’ Donaldson said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The ground floor was extensively damaged in the fire.

“We’ve done that as we are running hydrants from one side of the road to our appliances on the other.’’

He said the fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived “particularly on the ground floor’’, which was extensively damaged.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed thehouse fire on Timaru’s Wai-iti Rd had been extinguished about 11am.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A fire investigator is now at the house.

The two-storey house was “well alight” when crews reached the property, they said.

All residents in the house were outside and safe.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Part of Wai-iti Rd is still closed after the fire.

Wai-iti Foodmarket owner Manish Thakker, whose store is located opposite the fire, said he saw a lot of smoke about 9.40am and someone came in to his store and asked him to call 111 - which he did.

Thakker said there was a huge amount of smoke coming from the property.

He said he saw six children, two women and a man leave the house after the fire started and said they had gone into a nearby house.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one ambulance was dispatched to the scene.