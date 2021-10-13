Improved survival rates for braided river birds in the Mackenzie Basin

A rare banded dotterel in the Mackenzie Basin. It is one of several bird and insect species to benefit from increased predator control in the Basin.

Hatching rates for many of the rare birds in the Mackenzie Basin have greatly improved because of a predator control initiative.

Te Manahuna Aoraki, a multi-agency project with the aspiration of turning the basin into a predator-free zone, has released its hatching and breeding statistics for the past year which show an improvement in survival rates among the country’s rarest birds.

Project leader Simone Smits said over winter the Te Manahuna Aoraki team has been crunching the numbers from the braided river bird monitoring.

“We monitor hatching and fledging success over the Tasman, Cass, Godley and Macaulay river systems using motion activated cameras and visual checks,” Smits said.

“Two species we monitor, tarapirohe/black-fronted terns and tūturiwhatu/banded dotterels have had a marked improvement in their breeding success.”

The hatching success of black-fronted terns, a nationally endangered species, 72-91 per cent (the range is over different braided rivers).

“That’s an increase from 27-43 per cent in last season. We monitored 195 nests, and the main reasons chicks didn’t successfully fledge is either because they were predated or lost to flooding,” Smits said.

Tūturiwhatu/banded dotterels, classified as nationally vulnerable, had a hatching success rate of 73-91 per cent. Historically in areas with no predator control the success rate is 30 per cent.

Robyn Janes/Supplied Te Manahuna Aoraki project leader Simone Smits sets up a tracking device for bird and insect life in the Cass River Valley in the Mackenzie Basin.

Smits said since 2018, Te Manahuna Aoraki has extended predator control throughout the project area, and increased the trapping network from 26,000 hectares to over 60,000ha with over 2200 new traps.

“These birds don’t just live and feed on the braided rivers, they also live in land nearby which is often privately owned so a big thanks to the landowners who allow trapping on their land which offers these species protection.’’

“We’re not surprised by the results. Braided river birds have adapted to live in flooding conditions, but they haven’t adapted to the threat of pest mammals, so to eliminate as many pests as possible will give all native bird and insect life in the Mackenzie Basin a greater chance of survival.”

Lucas Smith/Supplied Banded dotterel are vulnerable to predators such as stoats, hedgehogs and feral cats.

Smits said the project had worked closely with landowners in the Mackenzie Basin area.

“It’s especially good news as the breeding season is just starting for these vulnerable braided river birds, and we hope this success will continue to grow over the years.” she said.

“So, who knows what is coming for the 2021 breeding season, but we hope that with our continued focus on removing predators like stoats, hedgehogs and feral cats the future is bright for these amazing braided river birds.”