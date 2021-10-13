Timaru District leads South Canterbury with highest vaccination rate

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen received his second Covid jab from vaccinator Leanne Allnutt at the Timaru District Council on Wednesday.

Timaru has posted the highest vaccination rate of the three councils in South Canterbury – with 53 per cent of those eligible now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday showed a break-down by council and also to suburb level.

Mackenzie has the lowest rate of the three districts in South Canterbury with just 38 per cent of those eligible fully vaccinated. That puts the Mackenzie district fifth lowest in the country for the rate of those fully vaccinated – sitting just above Ashburton and South Waikato (both 36 per cent), Kawerau (35 per cent and Ōtorohanga (34 per cent).

Forty-six per cent of those eligible for the vaccine in the Waimate District are now fully vaccinated.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen was pleased to learn Timaru was leading the region, but said there was still plenty of work to do yet.

“It's lovely to pat ourselves on the back, but the demographic of 20 to 29-year-olds are the challenge, and we need to be thinking ahead of how reach them.”

Bowen said he thought there was possibly a little complacency in that age group and an attitude of “nothing can hurt us”.

“We have lived without Covid for so long, they may not see it as a reality. We need to send the message for people to encourage their mates to get vaccinated, so they can go to music festivals in summer together and not have half their friends staying at home.”

Bowen said a loss of personal freedom could be a good motivator, but he hoped that age group would see the value in being vaccinated before then.

Free Wesleyan Church minister Reverend Pialoni Talia receives his Covid-19 vaccination from an Arowhenua Whanau Services vaccinator at the Tongan Society South Canterbury Family Health Day.

Overall, he was pleased the vaccine roll-out had gone well and Timaru had a good uptake, but said there were obstacles ahead.

“To get to that magical 90 per cent vaccinated will be a challenge.”

The three districts were much more closely matched when it comes to the uptake of those having their first vaccination with Timaru leading on 79 per cent, Mackenzie second with 75 per cent and Waimate third with 74 per cent.

Bowen said he believed a lack of accessibility may be impacting rural areas like the Mackenzie, but said at some point there had to be personal responsibility to the community and family members.

The 270-odd people living in Timaru East can still lay claim to having the highest vaccination rate in the South Canterbury District Health Board catchment area, with 95 per cent fully vaccinated – up from 86.6 per cent on October 6.

Timaru's walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at Woollcombe St is operating until the end of October. No appointment is necessary.

The residents of Ben McLeod, which takes in Peel Forest, still had the lowest rate with 36 per cent of those eligible fully vaccinated. That was an improvement on October 6 when the area had just 31.2 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated. There was no change on the number of people having had their first dose in the Ben McLeod area in the past week, with 69.6 per cent having done so.

As at 11.59pm on October 11, 71,558 doses of the vaccine had been administered across South Canterbury. Of those, 42,257 were first doses and 29,301 were second doses, according to the Ministry of Health.