Green Party, Christchurch City Council, lend support to Ngāi Tahu bill

Two Canterbury councils and the Green Party have indicated support for a bill to entrench Ngāi Tahu representation at the Environment Canterbury council table.

The bill, which is due to go before Parliament, has proven controversial, with South Canterbury Federated Farmers, and Waimate District councillor Tom O’Connor, already coming out publicly against it, asking ECan to instead consider a Māori ward option. They also want the debate to be held in public.

O’Connor and SC Federated Farmers’ president Greg Anderson said they thought it was undemocratic for Te Rūnganga o Ngāi Tahu members to be appointed, rather than elected. They were also concerned the letters they had sent to ECan chairwoman Jenny Hughey were not discussed at a public council meeting, but instead during a “workshop” session.

However, the Christchurch City Council, the Hurunui District Council and the Green Party have sent letters in support of the bill to ECan.

Should it be passed, the bill will empower Te Rūnganga o Ngāi Tahu to appoint up to two members to the ECan council. They will have voting rights. At the moment, the two representatives “observe” meetings.

In Christchurch City Council’s letter to ECan, mayor Lianne Dalziel says: “Mana whenua representation on Environment Canterbury provides real value and strengthens strategic partnerships in Canterbury.

“The council strongly supports the ECan agreement to work with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to progress legislative change to continue to provide for mana whenua representation.”

The Hurunui District Council and its councillors also supported ECan continuing with mana whenua representation from Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu on the council, and the local bill being put forward to the select committee over the coming months.

Green Party MP Eugenie Sage said the party “support a range of options within the Local Electoral Act to guarantee fair and effective representation of Māori constituents, and to ensure the views of tangata whenua are given particular consideration”.

“Having Ngāi Tahu appoint two councillors does not prevent Māori wards from also being created in Canterbury for the regional council.

“The bill does not create a democratic deficit as it does not reduce the number of democratically elected members of the council. The Ngāi Tahu members on the council would be in addition to the current maximum of 14 council members so that the new maximum number of members would be 16.”

Sage, a former ECan councillor, said the bill was “borne out of the council’s recognition of the valuable contribution made by the Ngāi Tahu members to the council’s governance and operations” (two members were appointed under the system set up through the Environment Canterbury (Transitional Governance Arrangements) Act 2016 that was subsequently repealed in 2019).

“The bill would reinstate direct Ngāi Tahu representation at council level. That has positive implications for tangata whenua by providing a more substantive role in governance than an ‘advisory role’,” she said.

A local bill with similar effect to this bill was defeated at its first reading in 2019, due to opposition from NZ First, ACT and National. The Greens supported that bill too.

“We would like to see ECan council introduce a proportional voting system such as single transferable vote (STV). I understand that the council considered moving to STV as part of its representation review in 2018, but decided not to do so,” Sage said.

“This issue needs to be discussed before, and as part of, the next representation review ahead of the 2025 election.”

Ngāi Tahu have previously stated they were in favour of this bill because it would give mana whenua a voice and seats at the table when crucial decisions are being made about its whenua and awa.