Some South Canterbury Christmas parades cancelled because of Covid-19

Brylee Hayes, 7, joined Father Christmas on his sleigh for the 2020 Temuka Christmas Parade.

Geraldine and Waimate’s Christmas Parades have been cancelled, with Timaru’s still up in the air, as the country’s Covid-19 alert levels continue to impact on events.

Timaru Christmas Parade committee president Teressa May said the event, planned for December 5, is still “wheels in motion” at the moment, with organisers waiting with “bated breath” for alert level decisions.

“We’re getting a slow stream of people going on to the website and wanting information, there’s been some good public interest,’’ May said.

“We’re just like everybody else trying to organise an event, it’s going to be very hard to keep it within the Government requirements.

“We can keep people in bubbles for each float, but can’t keep the public in theirs. There will be thousands of kids all over the place, and you can’t help but be excited, so how do we keep kids in their bubbles?

“We’re very aware of the issues. We don't want to be the group that becomes a superspreader for the South Island.”

She said the organising committee has tried to be creative, but already discarded one possible workaround that would have seen floats staying still and people travelling from float to float.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Crowds lined the street for a bumper turn out at the Prime Port 2020 Timaru Christmas Parade.

May said ways to make the town’s Christmas light displays on people’s homes more interactive in case the parade has to be cancelled, are being explored.

“People go all out, and have some amazing displays – we want to support them and also encourage new people,” she said.

May said there will be prizes for a number of categories such as new displays, most improved, best displays, and spot prizes.

“We’re also in the process of developing a Timaru Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt.”

“We’re not totally sure how that's going to look – it’s still a work in progress,” May said.

She said the organising group will wait for as long as it can to make a call.

“The ultimate cut off to decide will be November 21, but if the Government announces before then that we’ll definitely be in lockdown level 2 until Christmas, that’s the decision made already,” she said.

Last year’s parade attracted an estimated 8000-1000 people, with the Rose Festival, at Caroline Bay, held on the same day.

Rose Festival organisers announced earlier this week the festival would not go ahead this year.

“The Government is doing the best they can under the circumstances, I guess if everyone got vaccinated and toed the line, it would help.’’

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru’s Christmas lights displays have become a popular annual event, as shown at 24 Kauri St in 2019.

Geraldine’s Christmas parade committee announced their decision to cancel the December 3 event via social media on Wednesday.

Organiser Janene Adams said as the committee had planned to start advertising, and were receiving enquiries for entry forms which would normally be out by last month, a call was made based on a number of different things.

She said parades are particularly difficult to manage with restrictions as there are generally no entry and exit points.

“We’re just staggered, we get hundreds of people taking part, and thousands lining the streets. It’s the most wonderful event.

“We’re looking forward to a bigger and better 2022.”

Waimate Christmas parade organiser Mandy Tangney said the town's parade, scheduled for December 4, has also been cancelled.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Vintage machinery taking part in the 2020 Waimate Christmas Parade. (file photo)

Ballantyne’s Timaru manager Clare Lawson said Santa will still make an appearance in store this year, as will the traditional Christmas shop.

But Santa will have to socially distance, so there will be no sitting on his knee, Lawson said.

“We have a really, really great Santa. He’ll just have to wear a mask this year. We’ll still be able to do photos, but the kids will have to be distanced from Santa.’’

Santa will be in store from the first weekend of December until Christmas Eve.

Temuka and Pleasant Point Christmas parade organisers could not be reached for comment.

Grace McGrath, organiser of Get to the Point on November 6, said the organising committee would meet at the weekend to decide whether the event could go ahead under alert level 2.