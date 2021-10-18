One move sets off chain reaction among South Island supermarket owners

Supermarket owner-operators Jason and Caroline Hall have moved across Timaru from New World to Pak ’n Save in their latest move.

When Timaru supermarket owner-operators Jason and Jo Williams decided on a shift to Christchurch it set off a chain reaction across the South Island.

The couple, after 13 years at Pak ’n Save Timaru, have moved to Pak ’n Save Moorhouse, seeking new opportunities in the Foodstuffs network of supermarkets.

With the couple relocating, New World Timaru owners Caroline and Jason Hall seized the chance to move up to Pak ’n Save ownership, taking over from the Williams.

The Halls shift across town to Pak ’n Save then had repercussions down in Wanaka as New World owner-operators Justin and Jos Purcell decided on a move north, taking up the reins at Highfield Timaru.

The next town affected was Waimate as the chance of owning a business in the alpine splendour of Central Otago proved irresistible for New World owners Stuart and Jacqui Hore as they headed off to Wanaka.

In Blenheim, Tommy Glubb and Casey Hilton-Prior were looking for a rise in the supermarket ladder ownership and they grabbed the chance, packing their bags and departing Four Square Spring Creek for New World Waimate.

Their departure gave Sam and Billi Richmond the chance to join Foodstuffs as newbies, and they have taken over at Four Square Spring Creek.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Jos and Justin and Jos Purcell have shifted from Wanaka to Timaru’s New World.

Caroline Hall said they found it hard leaving Highfield New World after over 11 years.

“We were very happy there and had a great staff and customer bases. It was very hard, but this was a new challenge and the opportunity came up.”

Caroline Hall has a long association with the industry. Her father Howard Smith started in a Timaru dairy in the 1970s and ended up owning a New World supermarket.

“He was a great mentor and amazing to work for. He was practical in his advice; he’s always been people focussed.”

Hall studied at the University of Canterbury and worked for Watties Heinz in Auckland before entering the industry at New World Waimate with her husband.

“Living in Auckland and working with corporates was very intense. Timaru is more family friendly.”

She said running a supermarket was difficult but rewarding.

“When you’ve got the right systems in place it isn’t too challenging, and we’ve got great people helping. It’s a team effort.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Highfield New World is extending its car park.

The Purcells helped open Pak ’n Save Wainoni in 2006 after specialising in supply before that time.

“We were at Wainoni for six years with a view to potentially owning a business.

“We moved to New World Stanmore in 2012 which was right in the heart of Christchurch affected by the earthquakes. We were ecstatic to get the opportunity to start our career and get a foot in the door. We had to go through refurbishments.”

Two years ago the Purcells moved to New World Wanaka which proved to be a case of going from earthquakes to Covid-19.

“International tourism has been hit, but we were pleasantly surprised with the support of New Zealand visitors and locals.

“It is a great place to live and work and the staff appreciated that as well. The quality and diverse nature of the staff was fantastic. You get people with a very large life experience.”

Opportunity again prompted the Purcells to leave Wanaka for Timaru.

“Highfield New World is a fantastic well-established store. It has a great feel to it. We’re excited.”

Steve Anderson, CEO of Foodstuffs South Island, said the company had a value system for its owner operators with four social promises: ensuring New Zealanders had access to healthy and affordable food, creating meaningful work, being leaders in sustainability, and supporting local communities.

“It’s incredibly important all of our owner operators hold these same values, and when individuals apply to take over a store, each one goes through a robust process to ensure they have the right character and skill-set that fits within our company culture.”

He said when interviewing potential owner-operators the company looked for individuals who had worked in its stores across a variety of roles.

“This gives them a good understanding of our business operations and how we operate on a day-to-day basis. Once approved as an owner, the individual is able to purchase one of our smaller stores, most often a Four Square or a smaller New World.

“By starting our owners in a smaller, more established store they are able to learn the fundamentals of how to run a successful supermarket.”

He said some owners had started in a Four Square and ended up moving on to a New World or Pak ’n Save, and joining the Foodstuffs South Island board.