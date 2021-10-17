Man jailed for two years and nine months for sexual assault of acquaintance

A Mid-Canterbury man has been sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment for unlawful sexual connection and sexual assault. (File photo)

A Mid-Canterbury man’s assault on a woman he knew left her afraid to be alone with men and feeling “scared, violated and just yuck”.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court for sentencing on Friday, having previously pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual connection and sexual assault.

The complainant, reading out her victim impact statement in court, said the man had “invaded her personal space” despite the fact he knew she was married. The incident occurred on November 3, 2018.

“I felt scared, violated and just yuck,” she said.

“I now tense up around men, I don't want to be alone with males, I don't go out to events.

“This violation has affected my family, friends and my work.”

The complainant also accused the man of delaying the justice process by not appearing when called on several occasions.

In sentencing the man, Judge Maze told him he had taken “advantage of the victim when she was highly vulnerable and unable to consent”.

Judge Maze said the man had “many difficulties” and might be able to access some counselling programmes within a custodial sentence, while she remitted all of his fines, dating back to 2015.

She sentenced the man to two years and nine months’ imprisonment. He was also subject to the Three Strikes law.