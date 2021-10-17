Man who stole ute while hitchhiking at Oamaru jailed

Mark Richard Shaw, 37, was sentenced to 18 months’ when he appeared in court on Friday. (File photo)

A Timaru man who stole a Downer ute from the side of the road while hitchhiking has been jailed.

Mark Richard Shaw, 37, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze for sentencing at the Timaru District Court on Friday on a raft of charges.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving with excess breath alcohol (third or subsequent), driving while disqualified (third or subsequent), assault on a person in a family relationship, and theft.

According to the police summary of facts the first offending occurred on April 21, 2021, when Shaw was attempting to get to Waikouaiti, in Otago, from his home address in Timaru by hitchhiking.

“While walking along Severn St, Oamaru, the defendant located a Downer ute with the keys left inside the vehicle. The workers were nearby.”

Shaw then got into the vehicle, started it and drove away before being stopped by police on State Highway 1, where he was taken to the Oamaru police station for breath testing.

Shaw blew 1091 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

“In explanation, the defendant stated he had found the keys in the ute, so that meant he could take it,” the summary says.

“He admitted to having consumed a large quantity of alcohol prior to driving and stated he had been disqualified from driving.”

The second set of offending occurred on May 12, 2021, when Shaw was at a Waimate address.

“The defendant had consumed an entire three litre bag of wine over the course of the evening, containing approximately 26 standard drinks,” the summary says.

The summary says Shaw entered the room of a woman and woke her up.

“He held her down by pinning her to the bed with his hand over her throat. The complainant repeatedly asked him to stop.”

According to the summary, after about 30 seconds of restraining her by grasping her neck, Shaw punched the complainant once, striking her on the left side of her face.

The complainant received minor bruising and swelling to left cheekbone, left ear, left upper arm and neck.

“The defendant has moved the complainant through the house, telling her to go to the woodshed,” the summary says.

“As the woodshed was lockable, the complainant pre-empted this, hid her cell phone and went out of the house to the back of the section and dialled 111.”

Shaw then took a pouch of tobacco, a wallet and car keys belonging to the woman, which he used to unlock her vehicle and drive away.

Shaw’s defence counsel Kelly Beazley said he accepted an earlier sentencing indication of imprisonment.

She also referred to a cultural report, which “goes into very deep detail about his upbringing, and also his alcohol abuse”.

“He understood the report brought up things he had long forgotten about. It's been a wakeup call,” Beazley said.

“Mr Shaw accepted that he does need help with his addiction. Rehabilitation is a necessity.”

Beazley said the “only positive” to come out of the whole experience was the fact he had recently re-connected with his parents.

Judge Maze told Shaw he had experienced a troubled upbringing.

“I do not intend to go into the cultural report in detail, but it reflects a level of impairment that indicates you had fewer options and fewer guidelines and parameters,” Judge Maze said.

“You were exposed to violence and normalisation of alcohol and drugs, and you were unable to handle stress, you need a degree of support. All of this is linked to the circumstances of offending.

“I accept a relatively high level of discount.”

Judge Maze sentenced Shaw to 18 months’ imprisonment, and disqualified him from driving indefinitely.