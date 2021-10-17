Man sentenced to community detention, intensive supervision for indecent assault

Christian Morriss Lawson was sentenced to six months’ community detention and 18 months’ intensive supervision for indecent assault. (File photo)

A Mid-Canterbury man has been urged to get counselling to develop “a greater maturity” after admitting he indecently assaulted his former partner.

Christian Morriss Lawson, 22, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze for sentencing at the Timaru District Court on Friday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

According to the summary of facts, the offending happened over a four-month period in 2017.

The defendant was 18 at the time and the complainant was 17.

“In the relationship, the defendant would put pressure on the complainant to engage in sexual activity, he would beg her and would not stop until she gave in or ran off.”

Lawson’s defence counsel, Kathy Basire, urged Judge Maze to impose a therapeutic sentence.

“In my submission this was a tragic relationship. He now understands he had it completely wrong, he is at a low risk of offending and is genuinely remorseful,” Basire said.

In sentencing Lawson, Judge Maze noted his relative youth, early guilty plea and genuine remorse.

The judge said Lawson could be a candidate for rehabilitation, and asked him to apply for counselling and a stopping violence course.

“Confronting truths can be difficult at any age. What's required is assistance to develop a greater maturity.”

Judge Maze sentenced Lawson to six months' community detention, and to intensive supervision for 18 months, with the conditions that he complete counselling and be assessed for a stopping violence programme and complete it if accepted into the programme.

Judge Maze noted it was a Three Strikes offence.