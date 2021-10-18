Concerns seating could collapse at non-compliant Twizel Events Centre

The Twizel Events Centre stands to be closed by January if urgent repairs are not made.

Serious safety concerns for users of Twizel’s 20-year-old events centre could see the building, which has never met code of compliance, closed by January.

A comprehensive 50-page report by global consultancy firm Beca outlines numerous serious concerns and identifies multiple issues “that need to be dealt with as a matter of urgency” - including some the report classes as “potential life safety hazards”.

The report reviewed structural, heating/ventilation/air conditioning, plumbing and drainage, electrical, and fire engineering matters at the centre and was commissioned by the Mackenzie District Council.

In January, the council’s own Building Control Authority (BCA) issued council with an urgent notice to fix after a routine inspection found a number of fire safety issues with the events centre.

At a council meeting in August, staff requested approval to scope the work needed to bring the centre up to standard for a Code Compliance Certificate (CCC). All buildings are required to have a CCC, and as the BCA for the district, Council has a regulatory requirement to ensure all buildings comply.

Beca was then asked to undertake a building services review, identifying repairs and additions needed to obtain the CCC, as well as review deferred maintenance issues.

The report identifies problems relating to “discrepancies between what was constructed and what was documented to be constructed” as well as lack of maintenance, and goes on to enumerate dozens of problems, from cosmetic tweaks to significant health and safety overhauls, which need to be addressed.

Beca's report found the supports under the theatre seating (pictured being used by residents affected by last year's fire at Lake Ōhau) are non-compliant, and are considered a "potential life safety hazard".

Issues highlighted in the report include:

A lack of fire relays in switchboards as required by the building code

Broken or non-existent ventilation systems

Improperly installed fire dampers

Non-compliant support and connection to beams under theatre seating

Safety devices missing from duct heaters

Missing gas certifications

Non-functioning emergency lighting

Site wide lack of seismic restraints

Mechanical systems supported by string and ceiling wires

Non-compliant fire safety equipment, locked fire exits

Unmaintained heating and cooling systems

Missing, unsupported and buckled duct work

The complete absence of operation and maintenance manuals or manufacturers information for electrical installations and equipment

Among the most serious are failures relating to fire safety and evacuation, and the possibility of a severe hazard caused by the lack of suitable connections and compliant support under the theatre seating, which the report says could result in collapse if under “significant load conditions”.

In her accompanying report and recommendations, to be tabled at the council’s meeting on Tuesday, council community services officer Angie Taylor says failure to address the issues at the site and to secure a Code Compliance Certificate “will likely result in the building being required to be shut down to public access”.

Taylor requests the draft report be received, and that council support the hiring of a project manager. It is also proposed Beca be directly awarded the role of providing technical support and design, avoiding the tender process that would be required if the project was taken to market.

Twizel's Events Centre, which was built about 20 years ago, has never had a Code Compliance Certificate.

The centre is currently operating under a temporary Certificate of Public Use (CPU), a stop gap measure normally issued when a building is under construction but needs to remain partially open for public access.

According to the background contained in the Beca report, the centre was constructed around 2001, but the MDC was not aware until October 2020 the building had no Code Compliance Certificate, and was operating under the expired CPU issued for its construction twenty years ago.

Council obtained a renewed CPU in April 2021, and was given an extension of six months in August 2021, which is set to expire in January 2022.

Taylor warns “the Building Control Authority have been clear ... that a third CPU extension is unlikely to be issued, particularly if works have not progressed on addressing the issues of non-compliance with the Building Act”.

Taylor urges the council to act “with urgency to ensure the building remains open and operating” past the looming CPU expiry date.

She advises there is no way the Council will be able to complete required work before the scheduled expiration, and will have to reapply in the hope the BCA determines “sufficient action” has been made addressing the issues to allow for a further extension.

Mackenzie District councillors will discuss reports at their scheduled council meeting on Tuesday.