South Canterbury edges closer to vaccine target

More than 1300 Covid-19 vaccinations were delivered across South Canterbury on Saturday, bringing the region closer to getting its 52,500 people vaccinated.

A nationwide event, dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ by the Ministry of Health, saw vaccine clinics extend opening hours and vaccines taken to the people in a day of action. As a result, 130,302 doses were administrated nationwide, easily the biggest day for administering the Covid-19 vaccine yet.

In South Canterbury, 1323 vaccines administered on Saturday.

South Canterbury District Health Board vaccine senior responsible officer Ruth Kibble said the vaccine drive on Saturday was well-supported by volunteers and members of the public.

READ MORE:

* Super Saturday: 'It's something to be excited about', says vaccinator

* Drive to get as many people in South Canterbury vaccinated

* Covid-19: KFC dishing up free chicken to vaccinated Kiwis



“Lots of people came through to get their first vaccination,” Kibble said.

“People liked the convenience of not having to book. We’ve been supported beautifully by a number of volunteers.”

Super Saturday saw extended hours offered at vaccine clinics in Timaru, Temuka, Twizel and Waimate as well as a special drive-through event as Aorangi Stadium in Timaru which Kibble said had a “really good vibe”.

There were a number of incentives offered for people getting the vaccine, ranging from free food and coffee to a chance to win tickets to Rhythm & Alps.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ruth Kibble was pleased with the turnout for the Super Saturday vaccination drive in South Canterbury.

While figures for the weekend have not been fully collated, those 1323 will be added to the total number of vaccines administered by the South Canterbury District Health Board.

As of October 13, 73,164 doses had been administered across the three districts in the DHB catchment of 52,500 people. To achieve a 100 per cent full vaccination rate, the DHB would need to administer 105,000 doses.

Of the 73,164 doses administered to October 13, 1908 (46 per cent) of the 4141 people in the Mackenzie District eligible for the vaccine had been fully vaccinated and 3194 (77 per cent) had received their first dose. In the Waimate District the rate was slightly higher with 3657 (53 per cent) of the 6937 people eligible had been fully vaccinated, while 5306 (76 per cent) had received their first dose.

Timaru District, which has been leading the three district in the vaccination stakes, has 25,635 (62 per cent) of its eligible population fully vaccinated and 33,464 (81 per cent) with one dose.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Blake Van Leeuwen, 13, of Temuka, had his vaccine at the Temuka pharmacy on Saturday.

Among those to get vaccinated in Timaru on Saturday was Ashley Buchan, who said his fully vaccinated wife had been nagging him to get the jab.

“I'm a procrastinator. My wife kept nagging me

... it's easy to come to a drive-in and get the vaccine.”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff At the Super Saturday Vaccination drive-through at Aorangi Park, nurses ready to give out the jab are Mandy Morris, Jane Dunbar, Jo Tinkler and Lynda Stanley.

In Waimate, there was a steady stream of vehicles at a drive-through vaccination clinic at the Waimate Medical Centre.

Aaron Dodds, of Waimate,

said one of the reasons he got the jab was for his two kids.

“I was hesitant right at the start, but I got the jab because of my two kids and work.

“Look at the turnout here [Waimate] I think it's [super Saturday] is working,” Dodds said.

Meanwhile, as some people were lining up for vaccines – others were lining the street in central Timaru to protest again mandatory vaccines and other recent decisions made by the Government.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A group gathers at Strathallan Corner on Saturday to protest against lockdowns and mandatory vaccines.

About 100 people turned out with signs protesting against vaccines, lockdowns, and what they saw as the stifling of freedoms, walking from Caroline Bay to Strathallan Corner on Saturday.

Protestor James Harrison, a former Gloriavale resident, said he was concerned that people were not allowed to take a stand against “the mainstream narrative” and “that’s exactly what was happening in Gloriavale”.