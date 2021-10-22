Salmon farms hook into different strategies in Covid-19's challenging times

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon's recently completed the Lower Benmore salmon farm which brings to six the number it has in the Mackenzie country.

Salmon farm businesses in the Mt Cook-Twizel area have adapted to the challenges of Covid-19 with one even completing a new fish farm since the pandemic outbreak last year and looking to grow further.

“We have had to be quite nimble during Covid,” Mt Cook Alpine Salmon chief executive David Cole said.

“Obviously restaurants in Auckland have been closed, and we’ve had to redirect our fish into other markets.

“Shipping product overseas has also been difficult and much more expensive with freight costs and shipping disruptions that are affecting international trade but despite the myriad of challenges right now, we are expecting a resumption to our growth plans.”

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon and High Country Salmon operate their salmon farms in canals fed by water from mountain run-off. Mt Cook Alpine Salmon has a lakefront shop on the State Highway 8 next to Lake Pukaki and a processing plant at Washdyke near Timaru. High Country Salmon operate further along on the highway past Twizel on the Wairepo Arm of Lake Ruataniwha and processed its fish onsite.

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon’s growth included completion of the company’s sixth fish farm.

“We committed to building our Lower Benmore farm before Covid and we continued with the project despite the outbreak,” Cole said.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Salmon being processed at Mt Cook Alpine Salmon’s factory in Washdyke, Timaru.

“It takes two to three years to grow a salmon, and we can’t afford to stop and start with our planning decisions.

“The farm is now finished and fully loaded with fish, and it will expand our production over the coming one to two years.”

He said the company was also investing in its Washdyke, Timaru, plant in anticipation of higher volumes coming through.

“We have just over 60 staff at our Washdyke plant today and right now we are recruiting more.

“We are also investing in more automation to relieve some processing congestion as we look to expand our capacity over and streamline some of our processes over the next two years.”

Cole said attracting staff had been difficult during Covid.

“We have lifted everyone’s hourly rate in recent weeks to give them more take home pay, and we’re also introducing additional benefits like giving staff and their families free passes to the Tekapo hotwater springs.”

Stuff High Country Salmon general manager Karl French says the company had to adapt after losing business coming through the door.

High Country Salmon general manager Karl French said Covid had been “transformative” for the business which, before the pandemic, had attracted many international tourists, many of them from China, travelling between Christchurch and Queenstown. With the collapse of the international tourist market, they had to adapt.

“The numbers through the door dropped to 10 per cent. We had to reinvent the café for domestic customers padding out our menu for 10 minute, 20 minute and half hour visitors.”

Unlike Mt Cook Alpine Salmon the company did not export and to cover the loss of trade through the door, it started marketing heavily online.

“We expanded our market right around the country, and now do a lot of sales into residential, 60 per cent of it is residential.”

This has meant a heavy reliance on courier companies to deliver the salmon within 48 hours.

Stuff Salmon being reared before being taken to the canal farms to grow to harvest weight.

“We use chilled packaging and our packaging costs have increased from $100,000 to $400,000.”

High Country Salmon employed between 25 and 34 full-time staff and processed 145 to 250 fish each weekday, and about 50 at the weekends.

French said it had been “hugely challenging” getting product into Auckland.

supplied/Stuff The High Country Salmon farm on the Wairepo Arm of Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel.

“We’re looking forward to getting over the hump and to the other side. Everyone is working really hard, and we’re still looking for staff.”

High Country Salmon reared its broodfish, breeding stock, to three or four years of age. In April, they reached at least 10 kilograms just prior to spawning at which time the eggs were taken out of the fish and sent to a Salmon Smolt New Zealand hatchery near Kaiapoi where they were fertilised, hatched and reared to 50gms before being brought to the canal farm near Twizel.

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon sourced a small percentage of its smolt from Salmon Smolt NZ. The company owned two hatcheries – in Christchurch and Twizel - from which most of its smolt came.