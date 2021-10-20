Scammers score $110,000 from Timaru residents

Police have asked residents to be aware of online scams after two Timaru residents lost more than $100,000.

Scammers have netted $110,000 from two Timaru residents in the past few weeks.

The two victims lost $80,000 and $30,000 respectively with police asking everyone to consult with their family and friends if something seems too good to be true.

The most recent incident involved the $80,000 loss in an online tax scam.

"The person was contacted via Facebook and told that they were owed tax, but in order to receive the tax they needed to pay some money," a police spokesperson said.

"The second example was reported several weeks ago, and was a variation on a common scam in which someone is contacted and told their phone account has been compromised, and asked for their bank account details to help rectify the issue.

"Initial inquiries are underway into both these matters."

Police asked people to remember some fundamental tips to help prevent being scammed:

Look after your personal details in the same way you would your wallet and other possessions.

Check the profile of someone who is contacting you unexpectedly, as it may be a fake.

If something looks or sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you think you may have been a victim of a scam, notify your bank immediately, and call Police on 105 to report it.

"We are also aware that scammers may target elderly or vulnerable people, so we urge people to have conversations with older or vulnerable family members about keeping safe online, and being aware of suspicious activity and tactics used by scammers."

Police said they had recently partnered with Netsafe, CERT, and Facebook to help protect Kiwis from online scammers.