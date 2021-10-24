Former Timaru writer to headline young writers festival

Wellington-based former Timaru poet Jordan Hamel says he is developing as a writer.

For the third year former Timaru poet and National Poetry Slam Champion, Jordan Hamel is a tutor at the 2021 New Zealand Young Writers Festival.

Hamel will hold How to Speak Words and Influence People – a spoken word workshop, and will MC the Otago Poetry Slam with fellow poet Emer​ Lyons.

The now Wellington-based 30-year-old told The Timaru Herald his writing has developed as he has got older.

“As I learn more I’m writing long-form, essays and short stories. It’s more wide-ranging,” Hamel said.

The inspiration for his work is how people interact with each other and every day life, working part-time as a poet and part-time for the Ministry of Justice to pay his bills.

“I would love to do full-time, but it is hard to get paid.

“There’s not many full time writers in New Zealand. Timaru author Owen Marshall is an exception. He’s incredible I’ve read a lot of his work.”

Hamel left Timaru after finishing his final year at Roncalli College, and studied law and English at Otago University.

After graduating he returned to Timaru to save money, working at the freezing works for a year then travelling overseas for a year before settling in Wellington.

Poetry is underrated, he said.

“There are a lot of exciting younger contemporary poets making it cool again.”

Ever humble the writer said it was a surprise to come third in the 2021 Frank Sargeson Short Story competition with his story, Unexpected item in the bagging area ​.

Good Men by Lara Markstein, of Picton was first and The Duwende​ by Mikee Sto Domingo,​ also in Wellington, was second. The contest was judged by New Zealand author Patricia Grace.

Busy co-editing an anthology on climate change from poetry from around New Zealand and the Pacific, Hamel is also finishing an online journal, called Stasis​ and funded by Creative NZ, of works written during lockdowns and his debut collection of poetry will be out early next year.

The New Zealand Young Writers Festival runs from October 28 to 31 in Dunedin.