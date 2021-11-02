New approach to tahr management by Department of Conservation

DOC’s Himalayan tahr programme has taken a different approach to previous years, leaving some management units to hunters. (File photo)

The Department of Conservation has shifted the focus of its tahr control programme to the West Coast, resorting instead to monitor some parts of South Canterbury.

Himalayan tahr are an introduced animal, valued as a trophy animal for hunters, which cause much damage to native plants in conservation areas.

DOC Tahr programme leader Tom Brookman said it had culled 5500 tahr since the start of this year, but had tried a different approach to previous years.

“This year’s operational plan has been designed to manage tahr in critical areas outside the feral range, as well as areas within the feral range where they remain at high densities – targeting the right tahr in the right place,” Brookman said.

“Most of our control effort this year has shifted to the West Coast, where reports from hunting groups, contractors, DOC staff and other stakeholders all suggest that high densities of tahr remain in some places, particularly where access is challenging.”

Brookman said this year’s plan differs from previous years in that there are some management units where no official control work will take place this year.

“In particular, no control has occurred within the South Rakaia/Rangitata management unit (Unit 1) where we are conducting monitoring to learn more about the local tahr population and working with the hunting sector to explore options for hunters to lead management,” he said.

Supplied The Department of Conservation has been working with hunting interests over its tahr control programme this year. (File photo)

Game Animal Council general manager Tim Gale said DOC had “turned a corner” when it came to working with hunting groups over the tahr issue.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done. We’re working towards what hunter-led management might look like. That includes the governance structure, who will lead it, and who will deliver it,” Gale said.

“There needs to be an approach that both manages the tahr for hunters, but also keeps within the conservation guidelines of the control plan.”

The Himalayan Thar​ Control Plan 1993 has a target of 10,000 tahr on the land known as the feral range, including “zero density” in national parks.

At Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, DOC figures show 798 tahr have been killed this year, while in Westland/Tai Poutini National Park, 1441 tahr had been killed in July, and a further 608 animals in September.

DOC has not targeted identifiable male tahr outside the national parks.

In the other units where culling took place, there were 873 female and juvenile tahr culled in South Whitcombe – Whataroa, 187 in the Gammack and Two Thumb range, 111 in Ben Ohau and 1248 in Landsborough.

Brookman said DOC had started work with the Tahr Plan Implementation Liaison Group (TPILG) on what hunter-led management would look like for the tahr population within the South Rakaia/Rangitata Management Unit.

“Monitoring the condition of alpine vegetation within the tahr feral range is critical to understanding the level of tahr impacts on our alpine environments,” he said.

“Working with the TPILG, this year we have implemented and scoped additional monitoring programmes to improve our collective understanding of tahr impacts.”

However, Forest and Bird West Coast and Canterbury manager Nicky Snoyink said “given the numbers of tahr appear to be closer to the upper end of the estimation means DOC need to be focussing the effort on reducing tahr, not just counting them”.