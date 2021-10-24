Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park visitor numbers remain low

Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park continues to experience a downturn in visitor numbers, even under Covid-19 alert level 2. (File photo)

No international tourists and lockdowns continue to have an impact on visitor to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, with numbers still declining in Covid-19 alert level 2.

For the June to September period this year, visitor numbers were down about 40 per cent on the previous year, Department of Conservation senior ranger for recreation and heritage David Dittmer said.

In the year ending 2019, more than one million visitors were recorded at the park.

Dittmer said even during alert level 2, numbers had not increased.

“The Hooker Valley track is a classic example, during this period it recorded about 11,000 visits against 20,000 last year.”

Dittmer said last year, in between lockdowns, there were still some “trapped tourists” who were using Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, but this year “they seemed to have disappeared”.

“What we are seeing, however, is more New Zealand families coming for the weekend,” Dittmer said.

“It’s much quieter during the weekdays, as we no longer have the international tourists.”

However, Dittmer said the fact the park is no longer “swamped with tourists” might actually have some benefits.

“It means that New Zealand families can enjoy the National Park at a slower pace,” he said.

“This year we have seen more snow in the back country. Mueller Hut is about 85 per cent covered in snow. It's almost coated in the stuff.”

Supplied President of the Federated Mountain Clubs of New Zealand Jan Finlayson says the visitor numbers at Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park provide the perfect opportunity for a “recreation reset”. (File photo)

The updated Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park Management Plan is also going through the consultation process with Ngāi Tahu and should be ready to be put out again for public submissions early next year.

Dittmer said everything the department did in the National Park was guided by the plan.

“In a sense, the lower numbers have allowed us to undertake some work that was required, such as the upgrade work on the Hooker Valley track,” he said.

Federated Mountain Clubs president Jan Finlayson said the reduction in numbers was “not necessarily a bad thing”.

“We seem to be locked into this attitude that more is better,” Finlayson said.

“What’s more important is the experience.”

There was a perfect opportunity for a “recreation reset”, she said.

“Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park is not a commercial theme park.

“Its purpose is for natural heritage first and foremost, and quiet human activity in the park secondly.

“New Zealand’s national parks do not owe commercial operators a living.”

Finlayson said border closures should lead DOC to reconsider how national parks are managed.

“There’s an opportunity to get back to basics. We could make it less flash but more respectful of the land,” she said.