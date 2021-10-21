UK free trade deal 'history in the making', South Canterbury farmer says

Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson says it has been a long winter for farmers who are isolated.

South Canterbury farmers and business leaders are welcoming a newly announced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, with one saying it is history in the making.

“I don't know the detail, but it looks good and farmers will be pleased,” Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said.

“We've had a quota with the UK, and this will take away some of our reliance on China.”

A sheep and beef farmer in the Mackenzie, Anderson said the sector would welcome the news.

READ MORE:

* Market access, investment rules hold up UK-NZ FTA as Trade Minister Damien O'Connor heads on trade trip

* Trade Minister Damien O'Connor headed to Europe to talk free trade

* What New Zealand should win from its trade agreement with post-Brexit Britain



“I think the outlook is positive.

“The cost of fuel and fertiliser is going up, but this looks very promising.”

He said the dairy sector was also looking positive.

“It's all good for the country.”

The yet to be formally signed deal, was agreed in a video call on Wednesday evening between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after 16 months of talks by Department of International Trade negotiators.

Timaru farmer and Beef+Lamb NZ director, Nicky Hyslop, said it was exciting news and a boost for farmers’ morale.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru farmer and Beef + Lamb NZ director Nicky Hyslop says with so much uncertainty, the trade deal was exciting.

“With no assured access since the early 70s, it’s history in the making. In a world we’re living in with so many uncertainties, this is really exciting.

“We need to make a huge acknowledgement to the trade negotiators who put this together in record time. There were hard fought negotiations.”

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the deal looked positive “in principle”.

“It's great to see a new free trade agreement, and it will have particular benefits for dairy, sheep and beef with increased market access.

“From South Canterbury's perspective, it will put more money through farming which will be distributed through the economy.”

Smith said the deal would also provide improved access for young people to the UK.

“It's good for New Zealand, for they can gain experience and worldly knowledge to bring back which is beneficial to our economy and district.”

Agriculture and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said the negotiations began a little over a year ago.

“The majority of meetings I had with my UK counterparts were via Zoom, due to Covid-19

“I made one visit to the UK to advance those negotiations, in person, with the then Trade Secretary, Liz Truss

“At the G20 in Italy this month, I spoke with her successor Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan during the advanced stages of the negotiation and in the lead up to today’s agreement in principle announcement.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says red meat and dairy sectors will enjoy significant and immediate tariff-free quotas. (File photo)

O’Connor said unlocking access through tariff elimination for New Zealand goods had been a long-term aim for the country.

“We’ve landed that, and it will immediately benefit our primary industries.

“Our red meat and dairy sectors will enjoy significant and immediate tariff-free quotas that will give increased access over time until access to those markets is fully liberalised.

“But this FTA is also about services, and it opens the way for this sector to make in-roads through our growing tech industries, for instance. Businesses wanting to access UK government procurement market will also have increased opportunities out of this.

“Beyond that, it’s an inclusive FTA that will benefit all and also has very good environmental initiatives such as the commitments to take steps to remove of fossil fuel subsidies and to prohibit fisheries subsidies.”

The Free Trade Agreement details:

Sheep meat trade to be fully liberalised after 15 years, with a duty free transitional quota of 35,000 tonnes increasing to 50,000 tonnes.

Beef fully liberalised after 15 years, with a duty free transitional volume of 12,000 tonnes increasing to 60,000 tonnes.

Cheese fully liberalised after five years, with a duty free transitional quota of 24,000 tonnes increasing to 48,000 tonnes.

Butter tariffs fully liberalised after five years, with a duty free transitional quota of 7,000 tonnes increasing to 15,000 tonnes.

Apple tariffs fully liberalised after three years, with a seasonal transitional quota of 20,000 tonnes.

The British High Commission said New Zealand tariffs as high as 10 per cent would be removed on a large range of UK goods, from clothing and footwear to buses, ships, bulldozers and excavators.

This would give British exporters an advantage over international rivals in the New Zealand import market, which was expected to grow by around 30 per cent by 2030.