New Covid-19 levels welcomed but South Canterbury frustration lingers

Around 13,000 more people need to be fully vaccinated in the South Canterbury District Health Board's area for the region to join the Government's 90 per cent get out of lockdown party, announced on Friday.

Working on the latest figures available, which are almost a week old, 33,872 second doses have been delivered in the SCDHB’s region leaving 13,378 to reach the 90 per cent mark of 47,250 from the DHB's listed 52,500 eligible people mark.

However, the SCDHB region was still to reach the 90 per cent mark in first doses at the latest figure release with 43,576 recorded, 3674 short of 47,250.

Once the second dose level is reached, in combination with the rest of the DHBs in the South Island, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated consideration would be given to lowering the alert level to 1 earlier than expected for the South Island, which has been Covid-19 free for over 300 days.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: How domestic travel will work under the traffic light system

* Covid-19 vaccine target for DHBs: How close to 90 per cent is your region?

* Covid-19 NZ: How the traffic-light system will work, and what New Zealand needs to do to reach it



The Government announcement also included strong differences built-in for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

While the vaccination incentive and the announcement of a new traffic light system when the 90 per cent level is reached New Zealand-wide has been welcomed in South Canterbury, frustration lingers.

“We had hoped for an opportunity to return to an alert level 1, although it is still positive to hear a plan for re-opening the economy,” South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said.

“Although frustrating, it is clear that we are going to have to stay in alert level 2 until we reach the 90 per cent double vaccination target.”

The Government used a green, red and orange traffic light system for Friday’s announcement setting out its protection framework. Asked what colour she would rate the announcement, Smith said orange.

“It has given some clarity, but we’re still being lumped together with the rest of the country with one size fits all.”

The Government also announced further help for businesses from November 12 with the Resurgence Support Payment for businesses being doubled and paid fortnightly – paying up to $43,000 per business. The wage subsidy would continue through the transition to the new programme.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith says the Government has provided some clarity.

Smith said the chamber would have to look at the details before commenting.

“Auckland has been harder hit but Mackenzie, with the loss of international tourism and then the Auckland market, has been as well.”

Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith is pleased a target has been given in relation to the possible opening up of the South Island.

"The sooner we get 90 per cent vaccinated and the South Island can open up, the better."

Graham Smith said the Mackenzie was making progress on increasing its vaccination numbers, including getting vaccinators out to remote rural areas, and to events such as a clearing sale on Friday expected to see a large crowd.

He said tourism operators have been telling him they would love to see the Mackenzie reach 100 per cent vaccination rates, as they see it as the region's "ticket out of this".

Wendy Smith thought the announcement gave a degree of confidence for businesses to start planning ahead.

“The chamber network has been advocating strongly for the South Island to move down the alert levels and to receive more clarity and information on what future operating restrictions will look like.

“Level 2 for some businesses, particularly those involved in hospitality, retail, accommodation and events, has been dire.

“The framework is also welcomed in terms of legal guidelines for businesses. Most businesses and the chamber are very pleased that the Government has signalled that the new framework will set up legal protections for businesses applying to vaccination statuses.

“Businesses need guidance to be able to take defendable and appropriate decisions in preparing their teams and this is being asked for on a daily basis.

Wendy Smith said the key was clear communication and guidelines from the Government, as well as ongoing support for businesses as a move was made to a higher vaccinated population.

“So the message although frustrating is clear that we are going to have to stay in alert level 2 until we reach the 90 per cent double vaccination target.

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector spokesman for South Canterbury Noel Stafford said things were “pretty tough” with events being cancelled under level 2.

“We get corporates during the week, but it’s quiet at the weekends. Timaru is probably better than a lot of other places,’’ Stafford said.

“Some people will be battling, especially the new entrants. We’re disappointed that we’re not at level 1, but there’s not a lot we can do about it.”

Hospitality NZ South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips expected there was still a lot more detail to come regarding vaccine certificates and access.

“Operators will be waiting to see what all the legislative framework will be. Who will do the enforcement and there are concerns regarding the costs of monitoring. Teams aren't there to be police. We’re there to provide hospitality.”

Phillips said the latest announcement was a step forward “potentially” and she welcomed the assistance for businesses especially those “in hospo” in Auckland who were doing it hard.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley said the new system was "obviously a drive to get everyone double-vaccinated".

"Ninety per cent is a big goal, it's getting to that last five to 10 per cent of that which is going to be a difficult one. We'll have to see how it plays out," Rowley said.

Rowley said the South Island needed to be considered as separate, due to the lack of Covid-19 cases.

"But at the moment, these restrictions are having a really dramatic effect on local businesses and events, at this stage many of them have had to have been cancelled or shut."