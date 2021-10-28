Temuka Tai Chi master to be inducted into hall of fame

Temuka Tai Chi master David Thew is being inducted into the NZ Martial Arts Hall of Fame on November 6. He is pictured practising with the sword at Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

For the first time in the 24-year history of the New Zealand Martial Arts Hall of Fame, a Tai Chi master is to be inducted.

Temuka Tai Chi veteran David Thew has been practising the Chinese martial art for almost 40 years and is proud to be the first person to represent Tai Chi in the hall of fame.

“I’m humbled and feel honoured. I am honouring my late Tai Chi master Loo-Chi​ Hu​ and carrying on his legacy,’’ Thew said.

For the November 6 presentation, Thew has bought his first ever suit.

“I didn’t own one but thought it may be useful.”

Unlike other martial arts, Tai Chi is not only for defence but also for health benefits as it strengthens core muscles and improves flexibility.

Thew said the internal style martial art was not as popular as harder styles such as karate.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Tai Chi practitioner David Thew is being acknowledged for his contribution to the martial art. (File photo)

He was nominated for the award by a student and had to provide a resume of how he has contributed to the martial art.

Being internationally recognised through competitions may have given him the edge, he said.

In 2017, Thew won two silver medals in the World King Fu Championships in China in the Tai Chi bare hands and Tai Chi sword categories. He won gold in the Tai Chi bare hands category in 2010 and 2012, and silver in the Tai Chi sword category in 2010 and 2012.

In 2019 Thew beat the world record for longest Tai Chi marathon at the Temuka Alpine Energy Stadium, overcoming dehydration and sleep deprivation to beat the standing record of 29 hours with 30 hours and 15 minutes and raise $2600 for the South Canterbury Cancer Society.

However, he had to withdraw his world record application after the man he paid $900 to film it did not produce the footage needed to prove his success to the Guinness Book of Records.

NZ Martial Arts Hall of Fame president Shanon​ Casson​ said there was no particular reason Tai Chi practitioners had not been recognised in the past.

He said some practitioners did not see it as a sport but more of an “internal moving meditation” so they may not be nominated.

Supplied Temuka Tai Chi Master David Thew meditates at Mesopotamia.

The hall of fame has been recognising practitioners who have contributed to their martial art since 1997 and about 103 people have been inducted to date.

The inductions are usually held every two or three years but there was a hiatus from 2014 to 2018 due to the then president being overseas, and then it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The induction event kicks off in the Seido headquarters in Christchurch with Thew and the six other South Island inductees showcasing their style to the public with a 30-minute seminar each.

The presentation ceremony will then be held at a black tie event at the Russley Golf Club and Function Centre in the evening where Thew has been asked to give a Tai Chi demonstration.

“I will bring some other clothes to change into, out of my new suit for the demonstration,” he said.

The North Island inductees ceremony was held a few weeks ago.