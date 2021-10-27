Police still awaiting investigation results of Timaru crash which killed five

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin looks over the wreckage of the Nissan Bluebird involved in the crash at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows rds in August.

Almost three months after the horrific crash which cost five Timaru teenagers their lives, Police are yet to lay any charges and say they are still waiting on specialist reports.

Aoraki area commander, Inspector Dave Gaskin, said police were still waiting on information to be released before they could decide whether to lay charges.

“We are waiting for specialist reports on the crash data,” Gaskin said.

Once police received the reports they would be sent to Canterbury Police District commander, Superintendent John Price, he said.

“The district commander will then make the decision on whether charges will be laid or not be laid. Under the Land Transport Act, charges have to be laid within 6 months of the crash.”

The crash, at the intersection of Seadown and Meadows rds at Washdyke, on the outskirts of Timaru, on August 7, was the worst in the South Island in almost two decades.

Valentina Bellomo A community Mass for the five teens killed in Saturday's Timaru car crash was held at Sacred Heart Basilica on Thursday.

Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Andrew George Goodger, 15, Jack Graeme Wallace, 16, and Joseff Alan James McCarthy, 16, all died at the scene. Nineteen-year-old driver, Tyreese Fleming, who held a restricted licence at the time of the crash, was the sole survivor.

In September, several safety concerns over the intersection were identified in a draft report which was commissioned by the Timaru District Council prior to the crash.

The report proposes an upgrade of the intersection where the five teens dies, saying “the geometry of the intersection, in particular the acute angle of the intersecting roads results in several safety concerns”.

“While there has been a long period with no crashes at the intersection, it should be noted that two injury crashes, both loss of control and run off-road type crashes at night, have occurred less than two months apart from each other in 2021... the commonality in recent crashes, particularly at a low volume rural intersection may point towards an underlying safety concern at the location.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Several safety concerns have been identified with the layout of the intersection at Meadows and Seadown rds.

The report also references the crash on August 7, and says it “has demonstrated there is a real problem at the intersection that needs to be resolved”.