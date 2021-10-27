South Canterbury tourism operators take inspiration from virtual tour idea

Arthur Chin has been sharing his lifestyle farm with the world and earning money from it.

A sideline-business to survive the global Covid-19 pandemic has turned into a successful virtual tourism operation for a North Island lifestyle farmer – and his story is offering a ray of hope to South Canterbury tourism operators.

Palmerston North-based lifestyle farmer Arthur Chin was in Timaru on Wednesday, at the invitation of Venture Timaru and Mackenzie NZ, to explain to tourism operators and others associated with the industry how to maintain their profile around the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. He also explained how they could potentially bring in some income as well.

Inspired by an American friend who went online with her friends last year to share experiences from around the world, Chin started his own online experience, showcasing his 1-hectare lifestyle farm with its chickens, sheep and kunekune pigs on virtual Zoom tours.

The outlay was modest, only $200 using a cellphone and selfie stick, and Chin said at the start he was only doing it as a sideline.

After six weeks he approached accommodation giant Air Bnb to see if they would be interested in his idea. They gave him two live auditions and accepted him as a host. Since then, he said, interest had “gone crazy”.

“In the first year I had 358 tours with 4500 paying guests from 32 countries.”

He has also hosted corporates Amazon, Facebook, TikTok, and the Obama Foundation.

Besides sharing his animals, Chin said guests also learned about ecosystems and global warming through the tours.

“It is interactive, so anyone can ask a question. I host 10 to 15 tours a week, totalling about 15 hours. I spend 20 hours a week on it, I need to prepare for them.

“It is great fun. I get to meet people from around the world.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Arthur Chin, pictured with Venture Timaru operations manager Di Hay, before giving a workshop in Timaru.

In his best week, Chin said, the tours brought in $6000 income. His business, New Zealand Nature Highlights, has been named as a finalist in the 2021 NZ Tourism Awards and Sustainable Awards.

“In the next 12 months I would like to be helping New Zealand tourism, so they can capture a share of the global market. The borders are closed but it has not stopped people’s passion for tourism.”

Venture Timaru operations manager Di Hay said they had been keen to book Chin to give a workshop.

“Because it is a major opportunity to promote businesses without leaving home, keeping awareness out in the market when people can’t get here, and to give our businesses the chance to be among the first in the country to embrace this amazing opportunity to grow their businesses and gain international profile.

“We are aiming to be the New Zealand trailblazers with this.”

Hay said the potential for experiences, like canyoning, touring the Māori rock art sites or stargazing and also selling merchandise to people around the world was huge.

“When the borders are still closed, it offers businesses a massive opportunity for a previously untapped market.”

Topics covered by the Timaru workshop included how to digitise face-to-face retail and tourism experiences, identifying content and aligning it to a sales strategy, and understanding and engaging with your audience.

Te Ana Māori Rock Art Centre team leader Rachel Solomon said the workshop had been of value.

“It made you think about things in a different way. There are a lot of possibilities in the future, and for something so simple and authentic it would be a good fit for us.

“We know that tourism is moving in a different direction, looking for experience and younger people. The next step will be to discuss the possibilities of where it could go for us.”

Solomon said that since Covid-19 hit, the rock art centre had been very quiet.

“But we have got the site visits reopening in the summer.”