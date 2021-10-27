Mandated water reform 'confiscates' local accountability, Timaru council says

Timaru district mayor Nigel Bowen says today’s announcement is a ‘’sad’’ shift away from local ownership and accountability. (File photo)

South Canterbury’s three mayors have expressed their extreme disappointment over the Government’s decision to mandate its Three Waters reform despite opposition.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said Wednesday's announcement was a sad shift away from the principles of local ownership and accountability.

“Our biggest issue with the reform is that it confiscates the accountability that all residents should be able to demand from their local authorities.

“After listening to the overwhelming response from our communities who don’t want local control taken away, we cannot in good faith support this model.”

In September, the Timaru District Council voted unanimously to leave Local Government New Zealand because it felt the organisation had not done enough to advocate for councils concerned about the Three Waters reform.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, Bowen said New Zealand’s social wellbeing should be underpinned by high-quality drinking water, and reliable and safe wastewater and stormwater systems.

“We and our predecessor councils have invested strongly in our local water services over the past century on behalf of residents, and we are proud of our record,” Bowen said.

“Timaru district has some of the best drinking water in the country; wastewater is properly treated and discharged; and stormwater systems are resilient.

“We remain committed to continual investment in our services to ensure that residents have the services they need and industry has the water it requires to grow.

“While we support the overall aim of the reform, we don’t think that the Government’s chosen model will deliver these aims.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru district mayor Nigel Bowen says it is hoped a working party will help the Department of Internal Affairs form an honest and open working relationship with Local Government. (File photo)

Bowen said the council supported the right of its communities to hold it accountable – “in fact, we think it is crucial”.

“When a pipe bursts in someone’s street or a stormwater drain is blocked, our residents know who to call. And if we don’t fix the problem, then our residents also know who to blame.”

However, he said, the council accepted it must have a “seat at the table” in terms of any changes made.

“In that regard, we are pleased to see the Government acknowledge the fundamental flaws with its reform and intend to work with them to see if our concerns can be remedied.”

He said it was hoped the establishment of a working group would help the Department of Internal Affairs form an “honest and open working relationship with local government rather than the opaque and seemingly predetermined exercise we have seen so far”.

“For the good of our community, we have the expectation that the promised changes will be meaningful and deliver real local representation for people, rather than just be another PR exercise dictated by Wellington.

“Ownership, in name only, is a disservice to our residents, and we hope genuine changes can be made to the reform for the benefit of all New Zealanders.”

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF/Stuff Mayor Craig Rowley says the Waimate District Council has major issues with the reform.

Waimate mayor Craig Rowley said the Waimate District Council was “exceptionally disappointed” the Government had chosen to mandate its Three Waters reform.

“We still have major issues with the reform,” Rowley said.

“I find it surprising the minister [Nanaia Mahuta] thinks ratepayers will be unable to afford the upgrades.

“The Government will have to borrow billions to do the proposed work. The ratepayers will still pay the bills, no matter who borrows the money.”

The minister said New Zealanders faced costs of between $1900 and $9000, over the next 30 years, depending on their location.

Rowley said the figure of $9000, put out for Waimate, was “over-stated”.

“Waimate’s infrastructure is in a very good state, fully compliant, and we meet the current standards. We have been pushing upgrades and intend to carry on.

“I get frustrated when they [the Government] talk of the status quo. We have moved on from that. The status quo went when we bought into Te Mana o Te Wai.”

Rowley said although disappointed, the council would have to work through the process to get the best for the Waimate community.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith says the minister has raced ahead, despite 60 of the 67 councils being opposed to the reforms.

Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith was disappointed and called the Three Waters reforms an "infrastructure grab".

“Initially we were told we could opt in or opt out, that was the memorandum of understanding we signed up for and provided the Government with the data on our infrastructure, so we've been hugely let down.

“The assumptions we were given by the Department of Internal Affairs did not stack up for us, and so we were opposed to the reform in its present manner.

“The minister has raced ahead, despite 60 of the 67 councils being opposed to it. Our Canterbury Mayoral Forum had asked for a pause while we work together on this and the minister has just turned around and mandated it.”

Smith had yet to talk to the other mayors in the region, but he expected they would be “quite despondent”.

“We need to regroup and decide how we're going to manage it for our districts.”

Smith said the council disputed the Government's figures that showed a large cost saving for Mackenzie residents if they went with the reforms.

“We felt we could deliver the water services as a council at no more cost than what was suggested through the amalgamated system.”

He said the council had included the costs of upgrading the Twizel, Tekapo and Fairlie water supplies, so they would meet New Zealand drinking water standards They preferred a funding model akin to the Waka Kotahi model, with a subsidy from the Government, he said.