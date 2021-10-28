South Canterbury woman makes camel racing history in the United Arab Emirates

Kiwi Sarah Collins charges away to win the first official camel race for women ever held in the United Arab Emirates.

A South Canterbury raised school teacher has made camel racing history in the United Arab Emirates.

Sarah Collins, who says living in the UAE is full of surprises, rode to victory in the country’s first licensed female camel championship race at Al Marmoom Racetrack in Dubai on October 22.

Collins, and two other Kiwis Judy Richards and Michelle O'Malley, both from Kapiti, were among eight female camel racing jockeys to pass the Dubai Camel Racing Society's licensing assessment to allow them to compete at championship level.

"It's like riding a bullet," Collins said, describing the race in which her camel reached speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour over the 1200-metre course.

"It's the closest I've come to flying on land.”

Collins said her camel racing journey began in February when a German woman Linda Krockenberger partnered with local Emirati and camel farm owner Obaid Bin Subaih Al Falasi to establish the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre in Dubai to teach people, both men and women, how to ride, handle and look after camels as well as the history and heritage of the animals in the UAE.

“I joined the school in May because ever since I arrived in the UAE I wanted to gallop a camel, although I never dreamed I would make history by winning the first ever licensed race.

“When I first arrived at the camel farm at the end of May I was put on a lead like everyone for their first camel ride and learnt how to trot. Two sessions later I did my trot speed test where you have to show you are able to keep your seat and control the camel at 20kmh which is very difficult.

“After passing that test I was then allowed my very first gallop which was possibly one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life.

“After that the possibility of forming a racing series became stronger and with more women showing an interest it became a reality.”

In July, Collins became a guide and instructor at the school and also trained the race camels for Friday’s race, the first of a series which will continue through to April next year.

She said at the start of Friday’s race the camels were tied to a bar with a canvas sheet in front of them.

“When all the camels were tied and the race was ready to start there was no warning or countdown, the race starter pushed a button and the camels were automatically unhooked from the bar as the canvas sheet was pulled about their heads.

“This is one of the most dangerous parts of the camel race because as soon as the canvas has lifted clear of the camel's vision they take off.

“Riders have to keep really low otherwise the bar will knock you off backwards. From there the race strategy depended on your camel, but it did get very hard to think and use your strategies because all the spectators and owners driving beside the camels were beeping their horns like crazy and banging the sides of the vehicles.

Supplied Sarah Collins celebrates with the seven other camel riders after the historic race.

“It was complete chaos. Once I crossed the finish line my next goal was trying to stop the camel.

“We race with a cloth halter instead of the usual chain so pulling up is very difficult!

“After crossing the finish line it took five camel handlers to catch my camel and slow it down which is not an easy task.”

Collins’ parents, Trish and Trev Collins, farm at Levels Valley. She attended Pleasant Point and Winchester primary schools, then Craighead Diocesan School before studying at Canterbury Teachers College.

From there Collins taught in Cheviot and Christchurch where she joined the Brooklands Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“I helped put out fires and do crash rescue and was the fire emergency response for the Woodford Glen car racing.”

She decided to move to the UAE after a stopover there returning to New Zealand from a trip to Nepal where she did volunteer work and hiked to Mt Everest Base Camp.

Supplied Sarah Collins (left) and a fellow contestant line up for the race.

“I started looking for jobs in the UAE when I got back to New Zealand and two weeks later I was interviewed and got a job working at my current school the Australian International School of Sharjah where I am in my fourth year teaching.

“Living over here is such an amazing experience. The opportunities that are available for travel, even with Covid, are huge, but also the lifestyle is amazing.

“When I first moved over my friends and family were concerned about it being a very conservative place to live especially for outgoing women such as myself.

“But the Emirates are very accepting of different cultures and as a woman I feel safer over here walking down the street at night than anywhere else in the world.”

She was delighted to make history in what had been a male only sport.

“Us girls have really bucked the trend. The pressure to prove ourselves outweighed any competitive angle for me so winning with a good time definitely proved that we deserve a place in racing and can certainly give the male jockeys a run for their money.

“But most importantly we gained a level of respect that we hadn’t received before.”