Timaru's Christmas star still looking for a home

The Wellingtonian Star atop "The Champagne Tree" on Wai-iti Rd shines brightly over Timaru for Christmas 2020.

Timaru’s Christmas star has twinkled from a towering 34 -metre tree each festive season for 17 years, but not this year even though its owners would like it to continue as its new location remains a mystery.

The Timaru Herald has been asking the Timaru District Council - the $35,000 star’s owner - since September 21 about a new site without success.

Like Christmas, it is coming.

“It’s going to be in a different place this year,” a council spokesperson said on September 21.

“We’ve got no updates on the Christmas star at the moment,” the spokesperson said on October 7.

“There are no new updates regarding the Christmas star,” the spokesperson repeated on October 20.

READ MORE:

* Timaru's Christmas star to move to new location

* Former South Canterbury RSA in Timaru reduced to rubble

* Stoush breaks out over plans to fell oak trees at entrance to South Canterbury RSA



Since the 2003 Christmas season the star has sat atop the Wellingtonia gigantica tree at the rear of Robyn and Gary Borland’s Wai-iti Rd property.

Known as “The Champagne Tree,” the tree has been a landmark for well over a century, visible against a backdrop of mountains and sky to northbound State Highway 1 traffic and from the thousands who throng Caroline Bay over the holiday period.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A crane setup on the former South Canterbury RSA premises is used to take the Christmas light down in 2018. The RSA buildings have since been demolished and resource consent has been granted for an 11 section development.

The Borlands were keen for the star to return but circumstances changed at the beginning of 2021.

“People are disappointed,” Robyn Borland said.

The change came when former Timaru mayor Damon Odey advised the council that placing the star on the tree would become problematic as he intended to develop the former South Canterbury RSA land next door to the Borlands that is used as access for the crane.

A company owned by Odey, and his father Robert Odey, Yedo Investments, bought the 6600 square metre property in 2019.

In November 2020 the Odeys demolished the former RSA premises and were expected to start developing the site ruling out access for 2021.

However, the land has not yet been developed and Odey, when asked why the star could not go on the tree in 2021, said: “No-one got on the phone to ask me. I never heard from council.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Christmas star is lifted into position in 2018.

The Borlands said Odey had offered to cut the tree down while it was possible before his development went ahead which they declined.

“I told him I’d be run out of Timaru if I did that,” Gary Borland said.

Robyn Borland said the issue had become a headache.

“The council had us sign a document not to stop using the tree for the star, even if we sold. We only had two seasons with new lights which Timaru people paid $35,000 for.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru's Christmas light sits atop the "Champagne Tree" in 2018.

The star and lights were taken down at the beginning of the year as usual, but the Borlands said they did not realise it was a permanent removal and were not notified of what was happening.

Robyn Borland questioned why the tree could not still be used.

“They could still have done it by chopper.”

Odey said there had been delays in obtaining resource consent but with approval now given, plans were advancing for his development of the former SCRSA land.

“It’s taken longer than I expected. There is going to be an 11 lot subdivision, and we’ll probably build a few ourselves.”

The tree dates back to the 1850s when a seedling was given by George Rhodes, runholder at The Levels, to his wife, Elizabeth, and it first grew at the site of the present main Timaru District Council building.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru's Christmas light on the "Champagne Tree" shines over the town in 2018.

After her husband died, Elizabeth remarried a Timaru lawyer, Arthur Perry, and had the tree removed to its present location at Perry’s home in 1873. The tree was then in poor shape and a bet was made, for a case of champagne, that it would not survive.

It thrived and has since become known as “The Champagne Tree,” having even reputedly been scaled on one occasion by New Zealand’s Mt Everest conqueror, Sir Edmund Hillary.

“It’s an iconic tree with a lot of history and is in good health,” Gary Borland said.