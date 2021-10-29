Man who posted intimate images of ex-partner attempted to buy her off

Michael John Cooper has admitted sending intimate images of his ex-partner through social media. (File photo)

An man who circulated images of his ex-partner on social media offered a bribe and threatened her in an effort to stop her going to the police.

Michael John Cooper, 30, of Ashburton, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing harm by posting digital communication and one charge of perverting the course of justice when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

According to the summary of facts, Cooper's relationship with the victim ended in 2016 with a Protection Order, sought by victim, issued in June 2016.

“On September 13, 2020, the defendant sent naked pictures of the victim to one of her associates via a social media messaging platform known as Facebook Messenger,” the summary says.

“These images were shared with the victim’s current partner.

“The victim was made aware of the naked images being shared on social media by her partner which caused her distress and anxiety.

“The victim confronted the defendant about the images being uploaded and shared with other people on social media.

“When he was confronted and informed by the victim of her intention to report the matter to police, the defendant offered the victim a payment of $3000 not to make a statement of complaint.

The defendant “further threatened” the victim about reporting the matter to police by messaging that he would send her current partner “f..in everything” if she did.

Defence counsel Douglas Brown said Cooper accepted what he did was wrong and hurtful.

Judge Maze, in remanding Cooper on bail for sentencing on January 21, ordered the forfeiture of the defendant's cell phone for the forensic destruction of all relevant naked images.