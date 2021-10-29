Dad runs into burning house in vain attempt to save boots ahead of Heartland rugby match

Firefighters outside a house damaged by fire in Wood St, Temuka.

A father dashed into his family’s burning Temuka house on Friday in an unsuccessful attempt to save his rugby boots ahead of Heartland Championship representative match on Saturday.

Timaru fire risk management officer Craig Chambers said it was an "accidental cooking fire" and a child in the house saw the fire, alerted the mother and the family escaped unharmed.

"It happens more often than you know," Chambers said.

"There is significant damage to the back half of the house. It was a straight mistake. The family was severally affected by the fire.’’

The house, in Wood St, was “well engulfed” when the first Fire and Emergency crews arrived and South Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Craig Calder said the family and a flatmate had lost "literally everything" in the blaze, including all their rugby gear.

Calder said the father has been with them for five years and a flatmate who stayed with the family was with them for two years.

“The family lost kids clothing and toys and in time will be looking for furniture and bedding. South Canterbury rugby union will arrange food vouchers for them.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff Fire damage inside the Temuka house in Wood St.

“This is the time for the rugby community to show their support for the two Heartlands players."

Calder said father was unable to save his boots ahead of Saturday's game against Mid-Canterbury in Timaru.

“Temuka rugby are supporting the family as well and have arranged a home for the family to stay at with other rugby families.”

Calder said a Givealittle page had been set up.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff Fire damage inside the Temuka house in Wood St.

The page, which had reached $200 by Friday afternoon, says “nothing could be recovered from the house for this family, so any donation would be kindly appreciated”.

Keith Darby, co-captain of the Temuka senior rugby team, said the community is rallying behind the family to support them.

"It's a small township and there are a lot of well-wishers out there," Darby said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Firefighters in Wood St, Temuka, outside a house damaged by fire.

"Some people have dropped vouchers for the family and the Pasifika community in Temuka is supporting them as well."

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Mau Barbara said one crew from Temuka responded to the incident at 12.04pm.

“We requested further assistance,” Barbara said.

“Fire crews from Timaru, Temuka and Washdyke are in attendance. Looks like nobody was hurt.”

A police spokesperson said they were alerted at 12.05pm.

“There were no reported injuries...,” the spokesperson said.