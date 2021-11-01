Takapō/Tekapo produces New Zealand's best beer

Champion brewer Sebastian Burke of Burkes Brewing Company has beaten the heavyweights in national brewing to take the country’s top prize.

The small South Island lakeside tourist town of Takapō/Tekapo is producing the best drop of beer in the country, and it’s official.

Burkes Brewing Co, a part-time brewery in the Mackenzie District of South Canterbury, recently took out the Brewers Guild of New Zealand’s prestigious champion NZ beer award with their Unforgiven Porter beating off 839 entries across 122 different style classes and 72 companies.

That included heavyweight companies Lion, DB Breweries and high achievers Cassels Brewery and Moa Brewing.

“I didn’t have high expectations for it and hoped for a medal, not a trophy as overall winner,” brewer and company co-owner Sebastian Burke said.

“The dark beer style do well in their category but in the overall champion round they don’t always prevail.

“When it was top three I was stoked but when it came through and won, I was over the moon.”

Burke operates the Blue Lake Eatery & Bar in Lake Tekapo with his wife Jacinda and dreamed up the winning recipe on a staff event to Queenstown.

“The task I had was to get it written and sent to be brewed for the winter season. It’s just a classic dry porter without being too roasty or with a coffee or chocolate flavour.

“I achieved that really well using medium crystal and brown malt that gave character and depth.”

Burke’s move into brewing followed an earlier career as an aircraft engineer. Working in Twizel he dabbled with home brewing, getting serious in 2015.

When an opportunity arose three years ago, the Burkes took on the restaurant and bar in Tekapo with the brewery as Burke described it “a part-time hustle for a while.”

“I’m mainly self-taught. I did a lot of reading and bought a lot of resources from the Brewing Association in the United States and did a quality course with operators from Australia, Carlton & United Breweries.

“The end game was to get a brew pub, but we were struggling to get an appropriate venue.

“There’s an abundance of space (in the Mackenzie) although there is a lack of premises people will lease or sell.”

A small amount of brewing is done in Tekapo but most of it is contracted to two Christchurch breweries, Three Boys in Woolston, and Beer Baroness in the central city.

His early brands proved popular and by 2018 the company reached full distribution with 60,000 litres a year.

“Then the distributor went bankrupt, and we decided to pull back distribution and concentrate on the local area. We’ve built it back to 40,000 litres a year, and just signed a new distribution deal to get the beer to a wider audience.

“We get a reasonable number of enquiries to buy our beer but can’t service it all due to our location and the cost of freight.”

That could soon change with the company now about to distribute from Christchurch.

The name “Burke” is appropriate for a brewery in the Mackenzie with the state highway leading to the high country passing up via Burkes Pass (known by Maori as Te Kopi Opihi), named for a bullock team driver from the 1850s.

“It wasn’t intentional to use the name because of Burke’s Pass. Burke originated from Australia and I think he is a distant relative.”