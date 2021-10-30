Timaru 'Freedom Day' protest march attracts several hundred

Protesters along State Highway 1 for the Freedom Day march in Timaru on October 30, 2021.

There were no masks visible and no social distancing as around 200 people gathered in central Timaru for a “Freedom Day” protest on Saturday morning.

People gathered at Timaru’s Piazza at Caroline Bay before marching along State Highway 78 toState Highway 1 to where both sides were lined.

The event, advertised online under the umbrella of The Freedoms and Rights Coalition, was promoted as “a peaceful stand for those concerned with the state of our nation”.

Protest signs covered a wide-range of issues from the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, the economy, freedom of choice, the right to choose medical treatment, to Government mandates over vaccinations and supporting education and healthcare workers.

“It's your chance to help make an impact, it's your chance for your voice to be heard,’’ one protester said in an online post.