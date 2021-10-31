Motorist drives into oncoming traffic before hitting tree

A male drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a tree on SH1 in Timaru on Saturday morning.

A male motorist is facing a careless driving charge after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic before crashing off State Highway 1 and into a tree near Washdyke, Timaru.

Constable Reuben Marshall of Timaru police said incident occurred at about 3am on Saturday.

“The male has been summoned to court for careless driving,” Marshall said.

“The male refused an impairment test.”

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Andrew Norris said fire crews from Timaru and Washdyke responded to the incident initially reported as an incident involving two cars.

“On arrival crews reported a car v tree. The road was blocked. Nobody was trapped and police and St John ambulance were already on scene.”

St John ambulance have been approached for a comment.