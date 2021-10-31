New car club in Timaru organise fundraiser for their inaugural drive

13:58, Oct 31 2021
Timaru’s new car club C-Bay Cruises went on a drive to raise funds for St John charity.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
A new Timaru car club's first run has doubled as a fundraiser for St John.

C-Bay Cruises​, a three-month-old group founded by Timaru’s Talor​ Smith and Samuel Pierce, cruised through Timaru to Centennial Park’s Scenic Dr to meet up with Timaru’s Holden club for a combined journey to Pleasant Point and then onto Fairlie, Geraldine, Winchester and return.

Smith said they decided to hold the fundraiser to give Timaru a “good name” with the car scene and raise funds for a good cause.

“There are 23-24 cars here ranging from newer cars to old, Minis, Miatas and wagons.”

Fundraiser organisers and C-Bay Cruises founders Sam Pierce and Talor Smith.
“The fundraiser was planned about 2 months ago.

“Everyone here enjoys driving and admiring cars. We can sit here and do what we like the most and at the same time raise money for a good cause.

Daniel Rusbatch with his 1978 Ford Escort Mk11 van at C-Bay cruises’ fundraiser on Sunday morning.
“This is the first fundraiser drive, and we plan to have it a few times a year.

Alex and Chicane Sandford with their Mitsubishi Evo 7 at the fundraiser drive.
“There are about 30 people here who are all members and supporters of the club.

Founder Talor Smith said they would like to hold fundraisers a few times a year.
“We started the club about 2-3 months ago. We’re quite fresh.”

C-Bay Cruises members and supporters at Caroline Bay car park on Sunday morning.
