New car club in Timaru organise fundraiser for their inaugural drive
A new Timaru car club's first run has doubled as a fundraiser for St John.
C-Bay Cruises, a three-month-old group founded by Timaru’s Talor Smith and Samuel Pierce, cruised through Timaru to Centennial Park’s Scenic Dr to meet up with Timaru’s Holden club for a combined journey to Pleasant Point and then onto Fairlie, Geraldine, Winchester and return.
Smith said they decided to hold the fundraiser to give Timaru a “good name” with the car scene and raise funds for a good cause.
“There are 23-24 cars here ranging from newer cars to old, Minis, Miatas and wagons.”
“The fundraiser was planned about 2 months ago.
“Everyone here enjoys driving and admiring cars. We can sit here and do what we like the most and at the same time raise money for a good cause.
“This is the first fundraiser drive, and we plan to have it a few times a year.
“There are about 30 people here who are all members and supporters of the club.
“We started the club about 2-3 months ago. We’re quite fresh.”