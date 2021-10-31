Armed police arrest wanted man in Timaru

The car park outside Pak 'n Save in Timaru where police arrested a man who will face robbery and drugs charges. (File photo)

A man wanted on robbery and drugs charges was arrested when police, some armed, surrounded a vehicle in the Pak ‘n Save supermarket car park in Timaru on Saturday afternoon.

An eyewitness told The Timaru Herald that one marked police car and “several” unmarked police cars containing police officers, some wearing balaclavas and holding rifles, descended upon the car park at around 3.15pm.

The eyewitness said the male was the only occupant of the car and it appeared a firearm was removed from the rear of the car.

A police spokesperson confirmed to The Timaru Herald on Sunday that a 24-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on Monday to face aggravated robbery, demands to steal and several methamphetamine-related charges.

The spokesperson added that they had no information to suggest a firearm was recovered.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police outside a property on Wilson Sts close to the Church St roundabout in Timaru where a search warrant was executed.

On Sunday afternoon armed police were also among the officers that executed a pre-planned search warrant at a property near the intersection of Wilson and Church Sts.

A police spokesperson said the police there is nothing to suggest that the search warrant was related to the 24-year-old’s arrest on Saturday.