South Canterbury's bats in the spotlight after competition win

South Canterbury boasts one of the few populations in the country of long-tailed bat. The flying mammal won the New Zealand 2021 Bird of the Year competition. (File photo)

South Canterbury bat buffs are thrilled the teeny-winged mammal has been named New Zealand’s 2021 Bird of the Year.

This year, for the first time, the long-tailed bat, pekapeka-tou-roa, was included in the contest – receiving 7031 votes, followed by the Kākāpō, which won in 2020, runner-up with 4072 votes, while rifleman/titipounamu received 2808 votes.

Department of Conservation/Supplied A long-tailed bat pup with its mother at Hanging Rock near Geraldine. The South Canterbury colonies are the only ones on the East Coast of the South Island.

The region boasts one of the few populations of long-tailed bats in New Zealand and during the voting period the Orari-Temuka-Opihi-Pareora (Otop) zone committee also encouraged others to get behind them.

Geraldine-based Department of Conservation (DOC) senior ranger Rob Carson-Iles said he was “stoked’’ the long-tailed bat had won.

“[It means] more awareness and recognition is always a good thing,” Carson-Iles said.

He said the South Canterbury population, the only one on the east coast of the South Island, is thought to comprise around 300 long-tailed bats.

For the first time in its 16 years, a non-bird was entered into the annual event this year as 75 birds and one bat went head-to-head.

New Zealand’s two bat species are encompassed by the win, although technically it was the long-tailed bat representing the flock.

The only population on the east coast of the South Island is found in and around Geraldine.

The long-tailed bat is classed as nationally critical, the highest threat ranking, while the short-tailed bat ranges from nationally vulnerable to recovering.

DOC/Stuff A long-tailed bat equipped with a radio transmitter and metal band to assist the Department of Conservation in monitoring the local population. (File photo)

The bats weigh between eight and 10 grams and can fly at speeds of up to 60 kilometres an hour.

They feed on the edges of forests, consuming insects on the wing, including grass scrub beetles and puriri moths, two common agricultural pests.

Carson-Iles said bats “can hoover up a huge number of insects overnight’’.

“If you've got a healthy population of bats, from an agricultural perspective that’s a really good eco-system benefit.”

He said residents already work hard to promote and protect the littlest inhabitants.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A long-tailed bat in flight. The mammal is classified as ‘critically endangered’, the final step before extinction.

“The local Talbot Forest Working Group run tours in the evenings over summer, which are very popular. DOC has run community education evenings, and they’ve always been fully booked out.”

The best thing people can do to encourage bats is control pests, he said.

“The bats do a thing where they reduce their metabolism and slow their body temperature during the day, so if something gets into their roost they’re very, very vulnerable.

“So anything they can do to help reduce pest numbers is great, and retain any big trees. They need trees to roost in.”

Meanwhile, DOC works to track and monitor the colonies.

“We band them with a little metal band that has a unique identifier code, so we know what sex and reproductive status it has, whether it's a juvenile or an adult and when and where it was caught,” Carson-Iles said.

“That information helps us fill in a picture of what any colony or population of bats looks like. We also use radio transmitters glued to their backs to track them for a short period of time until they fall off, we use that to find the trees they are roosting in.”

DOC/Stuff Long-tailed bats, which weigh between eight and 10 grams, are believed to number around 300 in South Canterbury.

Carson-Iles said the bats keep a low profile over winter.

“They will come out very occasionally, but once things have warmed up and there’s more insects out and about they’re more visible

“They're moving into the breeding season, so the breeding females will be together in a maternal roost, feeding like crazy because they're growing babies and getting ready to lactate,” he said.

Close to 57,000 votes were cast in this year's contest, with another South Canterbury resident, the little penguin/kororā, seventh, tying with the morepork/ruru.